Political Instability Expected After Euro Adoption, Says MECH Parliamentary Group Leader Radostin Vassilev

“There will be political instability following the adoption of the euro,” commented Radostin Vassilev, leader of the Parliamentary Group of the MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour) party.

“It’s telling that when we joined the EU, there was broad approval and hope, whereas today we receive this report before a Parliament that is effectively blocked. After 20 years in the EU, public approval has significantly declined, and the level of disappointment is much higher. From this point on, Bulgaria has one real goal — anti-corruption, stability. I don’t expect the dysfunctional regulatory bodies to suddenly start working. In my view, political instability will emerge going forward, even though for the ruling majority and its supporting parties, eurozone accession is seen as a major success,” Vassilev stated.

He reiterated his position that a referendum on euro adoption should have been held.

“The right decision, in my opinion, would have been to hold a referendum and let it decide. There were people in the square who supported the euro, but they were outraged they were not asked. That’s the more troubling issue,” Vassilev added.

He concluded by saying that he believes the country should move toward early parliamentary elections.