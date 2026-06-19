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Political Reactions After PM Radev Signals Possible Veto on New Russia Sanctions

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Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
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After Bulgaria announced that it would veto the new package of sanctions against Russia if Russian Patriarch Kirill remains on the sanctions list, Prime Minister Rumen Radev met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy late last night. European leaders expressed support for diplomatic engagement with Russia aimed at achieving a lasting peace. Meanwhile, in the Bulgarian Parliament, representatives of several opposition parties sharply criticised Prime Minister Radev’s statement regarding a potential veto of the sanctions.

Daniel Mitov, MP from GERB-UDF: “Religious authority cannot serve as a shield for political immunity. When it comes to energy security, there is no disagreement. Defending Patriarch Kirill does not make Bulgaria more influential, nor does it strengthen our position within the EU. It merely creates the impression that when Europe seeks to counter Russian instruments of influence, Bulgaria has chosen to defend one of them.”

Božidar Božanov, Member of Parliament from “Democratic Bulgaria”: “The announcement of a veto on the sanctions is a strategic mistake. Bulgaria should not become isolated from the decision-making process within the European Union. We cannot use an agent of the Russian security services who promotes war as a reason for such a strategic move. Bulgaria is becoming Orbán’s Bulgaria.”

Nikolay Denkov, MP from We Continue the Change: “With this position, Prime Minister Radev will isolate Bulgaria from its European partners. The individual he is defending is known not only for his religious rank but also for being a colonel in the Russian intelligence services. Bulgaria and its current government are sending a signal to investors that the country is unreliable when it comes to its European policies.”

Tsontcho Ganev, Member of Parliament from the “Vazrazhdane” parliamentary group: “As we fight for our economic survival, it is important that these sanctions be removed. Radev will impose a veto because of issues that affect us economically, and not solely because of Russian Patriarch Kirill.”

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