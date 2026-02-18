Power Outages in Six Villages and Two Districts of Aytos

Six villages in the Aytos Municipality on February 18 woke up without electricity due to heavy snowfall and strong winds. Power is also out in two residential neighbourhoods in the town.

The municipality reports that there are currently no alerts regarding people in distress. Fallen trees have been reported and are being cleared promptly. Power has been restored to Cherna Mogila, which had also been without electricity.

Local buses are operating only on the hourly route to and from Burgas.

Travel to the provincial centre remains difficult, with visibility reduced to near zero due to the snowstorm.

Municipal roads are passable under winter conditions, but the local authorities urge residents not to travel unless absolutely necessary because visibility is severely limited.