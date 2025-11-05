БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Premiere of the New Bulgarian film "Birthday" Takes Place Tonight

BNT is a media partner of the film

премиера новия български филм рожден ден

The premiere of Birthday, the latest film by director Ivaylo Penchev, takes place this evening, November 5. The screen story features the final performance of celebrated actor Vasil Banov. Bulgarian National Television is a media partner of the production.

The film has already earned the audience award at the Golden Rose Film Festival in Varna. It is a tale of love, family, friendship, and the courage to stand up to apathy and vulgarity.

Led by acclaimed actors Meglena Karalamova and Vasil Banov, for whom the central roles were written specifically, the film also brings together a cast of other well-known and much-loved performers. Once again, Penchev places his faith in humour and warmth — the smiles that help us overcome even the most difficult moments.

Director Ivaylo Penchev said:
"I want us to forget our problems, every one of us, and simply laugh. It’s high time, because in recent years comedy has been pushed to the background, yet Bulgarian cinema has produced phenomenal comedies. I believe Birthday is one of them. The screenings so far show people leaving with smiles and feeling genuinely happy."

