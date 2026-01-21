Presidency: Trump’s Invitation for Gaza Board of Peace Received on 20 January, Claims by Foreign Minister ‘Inaccurate’

The official inter-institutional correspondence, by which President Rumen Radev received through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs an invitation from US President Donald Trump to represent Bulgaria in the Peace Council, was received by the presidential institution on 20 January. This was announced by the Presidency in response to questions.

The Presidency stated that the claims made on the matter by the Minister of Foreign Affairs were inaccurate and did not reflect the facts.

The invitation was addressed personally to the Head of State. In his reply to President Trump, Rumen Radev outlined the current political situation in Bulgaria, including the resignations of the government following the mass protests across the country, as well as his own resignation from the post of President.

The President stressed that his decision was aimed at direct engagement in restoring statehood, strengthening the rule of law, and restoring dialogue between institutions and citizens, the statement from the President's press office said.

For this reason, Rumen Radev expressed his expectation that in the near future Bulgaria would have the necessary stable institutional environment to continue its productive cooperation with the United States, in the interests of the shared efforts to preserve peace and security.