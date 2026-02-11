President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as Caretaker Prime Minister

President Iliana Iotova on February 11 nominated Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as caretaker prime minister.

Central Bank's Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov Expressed Readiness to Take On the Role of Caretaker Prime Minister

On Thursday, 12 February, at 10:00 local time, President Iotova will receive Mr Gyurov at the Presidency at 2 Dondukov Boulevard. In accordance with Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, she will formally designate him as candidate for caretaker prime minister and entrust him with forming a caretaker government.





