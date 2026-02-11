БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния...
Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
Георги Първанов: Виждам троен модел - Борисов, Пеевски и...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Iotova Nominates BNB Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as Caretaker Prime Minister

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
EN
Запази
андрей гюров готов служебен премиер
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

President Iliana Iotova on February 11 nominated Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov as caretaker prime minister.

Central Bank's Deputy Governor Andrey Gyurov Expressed Readiness to Take On the Role of Caretaker Prime Minister

On Thursday, 12 February, at 10:00 local time, President Iotova will receive Mr Gyurov at the Presidency at 2 Dondukov Boulevard. In accordance with Article 99, paragraph 5 of the Constitution, she will formally designate him as candidate for caretaker prime minister and entrust him with forming a caretaker government.



    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Разследването сочи: Двойно убийство и самоубийство в кемперa на "Околчица"
    1
    Разследването сочи: Двойно убийство и самоубийство в кемперa на...
    "Референдум": Ще бъде ли разкрит случаят "Петрохан" - очакванията на хората
    2
    "Референдум": Ще бъде ли разкрит случаят...
    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
    3
    Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
    Мистерията "Петрохан" - коментар на политиците за случилото се
    4
    Мистерията "Петрохан" - коментар на политиците за...
    Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от "Петрохан" са влизали въоръжени в екоминистерството
    5
    Манол Генов разказа, че представители на НПО-то от...
    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
    6
    Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026

    Най-четени

    Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
    1
    Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
    Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“ разкриват последните часове преди трагедията
    2
    Записи от камерите в района на хижа „Петрохан“...
    Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без отговор – кой и защо?
    3
    Румен Петков за „Петрохан“: Двата основни въпроса без...
    Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и другите двама край Враца
    4
    Случаят "Петрохан": Откриха издирваните Ивайло Калушев и...
    Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и неизвестни (ОБЗОР)
    5
    Тройното убийство край Петрохан: По следите на Калушев - факти и...
    Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в „Петрохан“ стои секта
    6
    Цветлин Йовчев: Трудно е да се каже дали зад убийствата в...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies
    Outgoing Minister of Energy, Zhecho Stankov: Bulgaria Secures Extension of Derogation for Four Lukoil Companies
    Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov to Attend Informal European Council Meeting in Liège Outgoing PM Rosen Zhelyazkov to Attend Informal European Council Meeting in Liège
    Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
    Authorities Investigating the “Petrohan” Tragedy Say the Three People Found Shot in Camper Were Likely Victims of Two Consecutive Murders Followed by Suicide Authorities Investigating the “Petrohan” Tragedy Say the Three People Found Shot in Camper Were Likely Victims of Two Consecutive Murders Followed by Suicide
    Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
    'Petrohan' Case - Ivailo Kalushev’s Mother Tells BNT: “My Son Is Innocent – I Am Devastated” 'Petrohan' Case - Ivailo Kalushev’s Mother Tells BNT: “My Son Is Innocent – I Am Devastated”
    Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
    "Petrohan" Case: Witness Describes Discovering Camper Van Near Okolchitsa Peak Where Three Were Found Dead "Petrohan" Case: Witness Describes Discovering Camper Van Near Okolchitsa Peak Where Three Were Found Dead
    Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
    Sofia Mayor Calls for Resignation of Municipal Transport Chief Sofia Mayor Calls for Resignation of Municipal Transport Chief
    Чете се за: 02:15 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс, ограничаващи секциите в чужбина
    Президентът наложи вето върху промените в Изборния кодекс,...
    Чете се за: 03:55 мин.
    У нас
    Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер Президентът Йотова избра Андрей Гюров за служебен премиер
    Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
    У нас
    Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията за четири дружества на "Лукойл" Жечо Станков: България договори удължаване на дерогацията за четири дружества на "Лукойл"
    Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
    У нас
    Лили Иванова бе удостоена със „Златна лаврова клонка“ на МВнР (СНИМКИ) Лили Иванова бе удостоена със „Златна лаврова клонка“ на МВнР (СНИМКИ)
    Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
    У нас
    Две бъбречни трансплантации са извършени тази нощ в УМБАЛ...
    Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
    У нас
    НА ЖИВО: В парламента изслушват КЗК, КЗП и НСИ относно...
    Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
    Политика
    На косъм от трагедия: Микробус се вряза в бензиностанция в Хасково
    Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
    У нас
    Трагедия в Канада: 9 загинали и 25 ранени при две стрелби
    Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ