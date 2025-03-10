НОВИНИ
President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, arrived in Bulgaria for a two-day visit

покана румен радев президентът черна гора пристига посещение нас
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:59, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Слушай новините днес

The President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, and his wife, Milena Milatović, were welcomed by the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, and his wife, Desislava Radeva, with an official ceremony at Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia.

The two presidents laid wreaths at the Monument to the Unknown Soldier.

President Jakov Milatović is on a two-day visit to Bulgaria. During a meeting at the Presidency, Radev and Milatović will discuss opportunities for deepening bilateral relations in the areas of economy, connectivity, education and science, culture, security, and regional cooperation in Southeastern Europe.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Marine Biology of Montenegro and the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute was signed in the presence of the two Presidents.

On Tuesday, the Presidents of Bulgaria and Montenegro will visit the Novo Selo training range, where they will be welcomed with a guard of honour by the Multinational Battle Group. Rumen Radev and Yakov Milatovic will see a static display of weaponry and equipment and meet with the Bulgarian and Montenegrin contingents.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

