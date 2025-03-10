НОВИНИ
President of North Macedonia signs decrees to recall nine ambassadors, including the one to Bulgaria

Гордана Силяновска-Давкова
Снимка: BGNES
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:26, 10.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The President of the Republic of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, has signed decrees for the recall of nine ambassadors, the President’s office said today, March 10.

By law, the appointed ambassadors are required to present their views on relations with the host country or international organisation to the Foreign Policy Committee of the Parliament before being appointed. Eight of the nine recalled ambassadors have not done so.

Among those recalled is the Ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Bulgaria, Agneza Rusi Popovska.

Also among those recalled by the President today are Jakup Rexhepi, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina; Metodia Belevski, Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Emil Krsteski, Ambassador to the Czech Republic; Pajo Avirovic, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador and Head of the Permanent Mission to international organizations; Zechir Ramchilovikj, Ambassador to Montenegro; and Katerina Stavreska, Ambassador to the United Kingdom.

The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Republic of North Macedonia to the Council of Europe, Svetlana Geleva, has also been recalled due to the completion of her term.

