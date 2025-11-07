President Radev Awards the Presidential Badge of Honour to Anthony Layden,British Ambassador to Libya between 2002 and 2006

President Rumen Radev has awarded the Presidential Honour Badge to Anthony Layden, who served as the UK Ambassador to Libya between 2002 and 2006.

The distinction recognises the British diplomat’s outstanding contribution to the Republic of Bulgaria, shown through his personal commitment and professional involvement in securing the release of the Bulgarian medics, as well as his efforts to strengthen the friendship between Bulgaria and the United Kingdom and to uphold humanitarian and European values in international relations.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT