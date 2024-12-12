President Radev: Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen

"Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen, which is of great importance for our full European integration, the development of the Bulgarian economy, and most importantly, for the Bulgarian citizens. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who actively contributed to this accomplishment," stated President Rumen Radev regarding Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area.

Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025

Bulgaria has achieved one of its strategic goals with its accession to Schengen, which is essential for the citizens and for the development of the Bulgarian economy. I congratulate all those who have made a real contribution to this achievement. - President.bg (@PresidentOfBg) December 12, 2024

