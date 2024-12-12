НОВИНИ
President Radev: Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen

14:27, 12.12.2024
"Bulgaria has achieved another of its strategic goals by joining Schengen, which is of great importance for our full European integration, the development of the Bulgarian economy, and most importantly, for the Bulgarian citizens. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who actively contributed to this accomplishment," stated President Rumen Radev regarding Bulgaria's full accession to the Schengen Area.

Official: Bulgaria becomes full Schengen Area member on January 1, 2025

