President Radev: We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski

Speaking in front of the Monument to the Bulgarian Airman in Sofia, President and Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev took part in the celebration of Aviation Day and the Bulgarian Air Force on October 16. He also commented on current political developments.

On October 14, Boyko Borissov spoke to members of the GERB-UDF parliamentary group and Prime Minister and GERB member Rosen Zhelyazkov, saying that his party would no longer help secure a quorum in Parliament.

“We are witnessing how Borisov capitulates to Peevski and hands over power. This illegitimate, and I would say anti-democratic act, is taking place before the eyes of the people – but without the consent of the voters. Including those supporting GERB, who did not vote for Peevski’s party. They should finally understand that voters are not serfs in a feudal estate,” said President Rumen Radev.

The Head of State went on to add that no one had ever dared treat a Bulgarian prime minister so humiliatingly, nor degrade the Speaker of Parliament to the status of “fruit and vegetables.”

photo by BGNES

“The entire one-man show was a triumph of the abnormality of Bulgarian politics,” Radev continued.

According to him, real power does not lie in the institutions but “in the hands of two men who pass it between themselves.” “This cannot continue any longer,” the President stated.

Radev explained that by law he cannot renounce his official security detail.

“Concepts such as duty, responsibility and solidarity are not empty words,” he stressed.

Referring to a recent law obliging certain public servants to use their personal vehicles for state duties, he said:

“When they adopt a law that forces people to do state work with their own cars, I will stand in solidarity with them and travel in my own car.”

According to Radev, the government is adopting laws that “undermine statehood.” He called on those in power to “step out of their limousines and carry out their official duties using their own vehicles.”