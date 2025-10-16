БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
БСП: Няма свещени крави сред министрите ни, чакаме...
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
Разбиха канал за контрабанда на китайски стоки, ощетил...
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
Президентът Радев: Ставаме свидетели на това как Борисов...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Дебат в ЕП за върховенството на закона в България заради...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Втори ден без кворум в парламента
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Президентът: Оставам солидарен със служителите - ще...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Radev: We Are Witnessing Borissov Capitulating to Peevski

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
EN
Запази

No one has ever dared degrade the main figure in the parliamentary republic, the Speaker of Parliament.

президентът румен радев ставаме свидетели борисов капитулира пеевски предава властта
Снимка: BGNES

Speaking in front of the Monument to the Bulgarian Airman in Sofia, President and Commander-in-Chief Rumen Radev took part in the celebration of Aviation Day and the Bulgarian Air Force on October 16. He also commented on current political developments.

On October 14, Boyko Borissov spoke to members of the GERB-UDF parliamentary group and Prime Minister and GERB member Rosen Zhelyazkov, saying that his party would no longer help secure a quorum in Parliament.

“We are witnessing how Borisov capitulates to Peevski and hands over power. This illegitimate, and I would say anti-democratic act, is taking place before the eyes of the people – but without the consent of the voters. Including those supporting GERB, who did not vote for Peevski’s party. They should finally understand that voters are not serfs in a feudal estate,” said President Rumen Radev.

The Head of State went on to add that no one had ever dared treat a Bulgarian prime minister so humiliatingly, nor degrade the Speaker of Parliament to the status of “fruit and vegetables.”

photo by BGNES

“The entire one-man show was a triumph of the abnormality of Bulgarian politics,” Radev continued.

According to him, real power does not lie in the institutions but “in the hands of two men who pass it between themselves.” “This cannot continue any longer,” the President stated.

Radev explained that by law he cannot renounce his official security detail.

“Concepts such as duty, responsibility and solidarity are not empty words,” he stressed.

Referring to a recent law obliging certain public servants to use their personal vehicles for state duties, he said:

“When they adopt a law that forces people to do state work with their own cars, I will stand in solidarity with them and travel in my own car.”

According to Radev, the government is adopting laws that “undermine statehood.” He called on those in power to “step out of their limousines and carry out their official duties using their own vehicles.”

“That way, some of them might finally meet their constituents,,” he concluded.

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
    1
    Генерал-майор Николай Русев: Пристигат още два F-16
    Заваля по Южното Черноморие, в следващите часове предупреждават за опасни количества дъжд
    2
    Заваля по Южното Черноморие, в следващите часове предупреждават за...
    BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
    3
    BG-Alert в Бургаско: Дежурни екипи са в готовност да реагират на място
    Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас
    4
    Активираха системата BG Alert в Елените и Свети Влас
    Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е трябвало да се строи, виновните са доказани
    5
    Адвокатът на близките на загиналия багерист в Елените: Там не е...
    За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия багерист при потопа в Елените
    6
    За 1,4 млн. лева съдят държавата близките на загиналия багерист при...

    Най-четени

    Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев поиска разследването да започне отначало
    1
    Катастрофата с АТВ в Слънчев бряг: Обвиняемият Никола Бургазлиев...
    Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър Димитров
    2
    Тежка загуба за България в дебюта на новия селекционер Александър...
    Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
    3
    Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
    Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
    4
    Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
    Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
    5
    Испания надигра България и постигна нова разгромна победа
    Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния футбол, прекалено много чужденци играят
    6
    Александър Александров: Националният отбор е отражение на клубния...

    More from: Politics

    'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Says His Party Is Prepared to Share Power, Urges President Radev to Resign
    'MRF-New Beginning' Leader Peevski Says His Party Is Prepared to Share Power, Urges President Radev to Resign
    Second Day Without Quorum in Parliament Second Day Without Quorum in Parliament
    Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
    President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre" President Radev Calls GERB Leader Borissov’s Remarks "Cheap Political Theatre"
    Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
    Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle? Unity Under Strain: Will the Ruling Coalition Reshuffle?
    Чете се за: 09:47 мин.
    Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest Tensions Outside the Ministry of Interior in Sofia Amid "Boets' Protest
    Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
    “Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission “Yes, Bulgaria” Reports Alleged Vote-Buying in Pazardzhik to Interior Ministry, Prosecutor’s Office, and Anti-Corruption Commission
    Чете се за: 04:37 мин.

    Водещи новини

    БСП: Няма свещени крави сред министрите ни, чакаме отговори от мандатоносителя
    БСП: Няма свещени крави сред министрите ни, чакаме отговори от...
    Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
    У нас
    Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените Отмениха бедственото положение в Елените
    Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
    У нас
    Над 220 000 души в България са на воден режим Над 220 000 души в България са на воден режим
    Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
    У нас
    Разбиха канал за контрабанда на китайски стоки, ощетил държавата с над 30 млн. лв. Разбиха канал за контрабанда на китайски стоки, ощетил държавата с над 30 млн. лв.
    Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
    У нас
    Единодушно: ВСС отхвърли предложението за тълкуване на текстове,...
    Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
    У нас
    Президентът Радев: Ставаме свидетели на това как Борисов капитулира...
    Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
    У нас
    Пеевски: Готови сме да споделим отговорността, Радев днес да подаде...
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
    У нас
    Правителството на Себастиан Льокорню оцеля и след втория вот на...
    Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ