President Rumen Radev: I expect a realistic budget as soon as possible

"I expect us to have a realistic budget, and I hope this will happen as soon as possible," Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev told journalists in Munich, where he will participate in the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 14 and 15.

"I am already at the end of this process," Radev said.

"This is entirely the prerogative of the Ministry of Finance – for the government to present a budget, so I expect it to happen as soon as possible," the Head of State added.

According to Radev, systematic efforts are needed from MPs to successfully address budgetary issues and restore trust in institutions.

"Right now, extremely important decisions are ahead for the future of Europe, and for the future of Bulgaria, including," Rumen Radev said.

"The images and messages broadcast from the Parliament need to be different from what we see at the moment. Then, all other problems will find their effective solutions much more easily," Radev concluded.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News