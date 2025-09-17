President Rumen Radev Refused to Appoint Denyo Denev as head of SANS

President Rumen Radev has refused the government’s proposal to appoint Denyo Denev as permanent chairman of the State Agency for National Security (DANS). Denev currently serves as interim head of the agency.

Radev also announced he will submit signals to the competent authorities following a journalistic investigation uncovering alleged violations and abuses at VMZ-Sopot, Bulgaria’s state-owned arms manufacturer.

Responding to comments by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who accused him of attempting to undermine the planned investment by German defence giant Rheinmetall, Radev rejected the claims: