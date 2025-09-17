БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Пускат 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Патриархът: Вярата, надеждата и любовта - няма нещо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

President Rumen Radev Refused to Appoint Denyo Denev as head of SANS

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
EN
Запази
чакаааааааааа президентът румен радев каза назначението шеф данс
Снимка: BTA

President Rumen Radev has refused the government’s proposal to appoint Denyo Denev as permanent chairman of the State Agency for National Security (DANS). Denev currently serves as interim head of the agency.

Radev also announced he will submit signals to the competent authorities following a journalistic investigation uncovering alleged violations and abuses at VMZ-Sopot, Bulgaria’s state-owned arms manufacturer.

Responding to comments by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, who accused him of attempting to undermine the planned investment by German defence giant Rheinmetall, Radev rejected the claims:

Rumen Radev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria. “Borissov should first be satisfied and grateful that I brought Mr Papperger [CEO of Rheinmetall] to Bulgaria and convinced him to invest here, because Bulgaria truly offers excellent opportunities for investment. The real question is how and in what this investment will be implemented — and that responsibility lies with the executive branch. I have no intention of disrupting anything. But when the presidential institution receives signals of abuse, I am obliged to react, as I always have.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс заради незаконни сондажи на минерална вода
1
Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс...
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
3
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
Валежи и ветровито време ни очакват утре
5
Валежи и ветровито време ни очакват утре
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
6
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
3
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
4
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
5
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Politics

National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman
National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman
'MRF- New Beginning' Launches Review of Water Resources and Creates Interactive Water Map 'MRF- New Beginning' Launches Review of Water Resources and Creates Interactive Water Map
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Bulgaria and the United States Reaffirm Commitments to Strengthen Nuclear Cooperation Bulgaria and the United States Reaffirm Commitments to Strengthen Nuclear Cooperation
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Measures Against Water Shortages: What Plan Has the National Water Board Outlined? Measures Against Water Shortages: What Plan Has the National Water Board Outlined?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Convenes First Meeting of National Water Board to Tackle Water Crisis Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Convenes First Meeting of National Water Board to Tackle Water Crisis
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Debates on Fifth No-Confidence Motion in Zhelyazkov Cabinet to Be Held on Wednesday Debates on Fifth No-Confidence Motion in Zhelyazkov Cabinet to Be Held on Wednesday
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.

Водещи новини

За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без топла вода и парно от октомври до Нова година
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
(Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание (Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
У нас
ВМЗ-Сопот и постът шеф на ДАНС на фокус в кулоарите ВМЗ-Сопот и постът шеф на ДАНС на фокус в кулоарите
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев отказа да назначи Деньо Денев за шеф на ДАНС Президентът Румен Радев отказа да назначи Деньо Денев за шеф на ДАНС
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
"Зависими", "бухалки" и...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
У нас
Тръмп във Великобритания: Майстор с черен колан или най-опасният...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Пускат 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ