Presidential Candidate Iliana Iotova: I Voted for a Strong Bulgaria with a Voice of Its Own and for a President Committed to Peace

“I voted for a strong Bulgaria with a voice of its own, and for a president committed to peace.” This was stated by presidential candidate Iliana Iotova after casting her vote in the presidential elections runoff on November 1.

“I voted for a president committed to peace. I voted for a peaceful future in which everyone can develop themselves and defend their interests, while we, as responsible leaders, ensure that our children stay in Bulgaria. They should not have to fear insecurity or instability. Bulgaria will prosper. I voted for a strong president who respects and upholds the Bulgarian Constitution, rather than changing with the political climate. I voted for us to seek and find national consensus through dialogue and discussion, and for all Bulgarian institutions to work for the people of Bulgaria, for the Bulgarians. I voted for Bulgaria to be a strong country in a strong Europe, while maintaining its own foreign policy and the backbone to stand up for what matters most – the national interest,” Iotova said.

Photo: Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)

Yotova also extended her greetings to all Bulgarians on the occasion of the Day of the National Revival Leaders.

Iotova also congratulated all Bulgarians on the Day of the National Revival Leaders.