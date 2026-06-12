Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Announces Her Final National Tour

Bulgarian music legend, Lili Ivanova, has announced her final major national tour for 2026, followed by five exclusive concerts in 2027.

This year’s national tour will include performances in Gabrovo, Dobrich, Ruse, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Varna, Burgas, Sofia, Plovdiv, Pleven, Shumen, Haskovo, Pazardzhik and Yambol.

For most of these venues, it will be the last time that Lili Ivanova performs on their stages.

In 2027, the singer will give five exclusive concerts in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas.

During the same year, her foundation will launch new projects and events linked to its charitable activities.