БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
Публикуваха резултатите от НВО в 4-ти клас
Чете се за: 00:12 мин.
Две деца пострадаха при инцидент с електрическа...
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Димитър Стоянов: Договорите за фалшивите банкови гаранции...
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prima of Bulgarian Pop Music, Lili Ivanova, Announces Her Final National Tour

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
EN
Запази
лили иванова обяви последното национално турне
Снимка: Lili Ivanova's Facebook Profile, Photo by Kostadin Krastev - Koko

Bulgarian music legend, Lili Ivanova, has announced her final major national tour for 2026, followed by five exclusive concerts in 2027.

This year’s national tour will include performances in Gabrovo, Dobrich, Ruse, Gorna Oryahovitsa, Varna, Burgas, Sofia, Plovdiv, Pleven, Shumen, Haskovo, Pazardzhik and Yambol.

For most of these venues, it will be the last time that Lili Ivanova performs on their stages.

In 2027, the singer will give five exclusive concerts in Sofia, Plovdiv, Varna and Burgas.

During the same year, her foundation will launch new projects and events linked to its charitable activities.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
2
Градушка с големина на орех опустоши земеделски площи в Монтанско
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи възнаграждения от висши държавни ръководни кадри
3
40 000 евро заплата: Шефове на държавни болници с по-високи...
Един загинал и девет ранени при катастрофа на българска кола с мигранти в Хърватия
4
Един загинал и девет ранени при катастрофа на българска кола с...
Лили Иванова обяви последното си национално турне
5
Лили Иванова обяви последното си национално турне
Откриха световното първенство по футбол
6
Откриха световното първенство по футбол

Най-четени

Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се движел с над 150 км/ч (ОБЗОР)
1
Шофьорът, врязал се в автобус на "Челопешко шосе", се...
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки шофьорски книжки
2
Двамата шофьори, причинили катастрофа с автобус в София, са с чешки...
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
3
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки автомобили, съобщи заместник градският прокурор
4
Категорично вината за катастрофата е на шофьорите на леки...
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе"
5
10 линейки, две жертви и 9 пострадали при катастрофата на...
Тежката катастрофа на „Челопешко шосе“: 17 пострадали, 3 жертви, версия за гонка между автомобили
6
Тежката катастрофа на „Челопешко шосе“: 17 пострадали,...

More from: Bulgaria

BNT Management Plan Was Unanimously Approved by the Council for Electronic Media
BNT Management Plan Was Unanimously Approved by the Council for Electronic Media
Third Edition of the “Colourful Interweaving” Folk Festival Begins in Zlatograd: More Than 700 Singers, Dancers and Instrumentalists Will Take Part Third Edition of the “Colourful Interweaving” Folk Festival Begins in Zlatograd: More Than 700 Singers, Dancers and Instrumentalists Will Take Part
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Eurozone Country Objects to Design of Bulgarian €2 Coin Dedicated to the National Alphabet Eurozone Country Objects to Design of Bulgarian €2 Coin Dedicated to the National Alphabet
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
CPC Finds Unfair Practices in the Offering of Fast Loans; Fines of Up to €25,000 to Be Imposed CPC Finds Unfair Practices in the Offering of Fast Loans; Fines of Up to €25,000 to Be Imposed
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Walnut-Sized Hail Devastates Farmland in Montana Region Walnut-Sized Hail Devastates Farmland in Montana Region
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Favorite Characters from Films and Video Games Come to Life in Sand Sculptures Festival in Burgas Favorite Characters from Films and Video Games Come to Life in Sand Sculptures Festival in Burgas
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на българска монета от 2 евро, посветена на азбуката ни
Държава от еврозоната е възразила срещу дизайна на българска монета...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.
У нас
Директори на задлъжнели болници със заплати, по-високи от на министъра на здравеопазването Директори на задлъжнели болници със заплати, по-високи от на министъра на здравеопазването
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Цистерни с мляко са блокирани на границата с Румъния заради нови изисквания на БАБХ Цистерни с мляко са блокирани на границата с Румъния заради нови изисквания на БАБХ
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
Частично бедствено положение е обявено в община Омуртаг, валежите са разрушили пътя за с. Бостан Частично бедствено положение е обявено в община Омуртаг, валежите са разрушили пътя за с. Бостан
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
У нас
След катастрофата на "Челопешко шосе": Колеги на...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Запрянов пред БНТ: Разполагането на самолетите на САЩ е срещу...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
Установиха нелоялни практики при предлагането на бързи кредити,...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Продължават противоречията между САЩ и Иран за споразумението за...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ