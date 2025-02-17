Prime Minister orders 24-hour monitoring of road situation due to snowfall and complicated winter weather conditions

In connection with the complicated winter weather conditions and snowfall across the country, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has instructed regional governors to maintain full and constant coordination with all local institutions, the government press service said on February 17.

The Prime Minister also requested a 24-hour monitoring regime of the road conditions, as well as strict adherence to commitments regarding the clearing and maintenance of roads. The goal is to ensure a timely response from the state and ensure safe movement on the roads under winter conditions.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov ordered Minister of the Interior Daniel Mitov to carry out active checks to ensure compliance with the Road Traffic Act. Special attention is being given to heavy vehicles with worn-out tires, which hinder traffic and create real risks for road accidents. Road Police inspections are being conducted across the entire country.

