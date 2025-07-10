Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Arrives in Rome for the Fourth High-Level Conference on Ukraine’s Recovery

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has arrived in Rome, where he will participate in the Fourth High-Level Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine.

The event is taking place on 10–11 July in the Italian capital and brings together representatives of the international community with the aim of coordinating and mobilizing support for Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction efforts following the Russian invasion.

The forum is an annual initiative that builds upon the format of the Ukraine Reform Conference, and since 2022, it has been held under the name Ukraine Reconstruction Conference.

Three editions have taken place so far: Lugano (4–5 July 2022), London (21–22 June 2023), and Berlin (11–12 June 2024).