Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov Convenes First Meeting of National Water Board to Tackle Water Crisis

Снимка: BTA

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov is convening the first meeting of the National Water Board, following the decision of the National Assembly on 3 September 2025 to take urgent measures to address the water crisis in Bulgaria, the Council of Ministers announced in a Facebook post on September 16.

During the meeting, the board will identify the most urgent measures to be implemented within the shortest possible timeframe.

The purpose of the National Water Board is to coordinate actions to overcome the 2025 water crisis, as well as the efforts of all relevant institutions to prevent potential future crises.

The board includes representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Water, the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Economy and Industry, the National Association of Municipalities in the Republic of Bulgaria, and the Bulgarian Development Bank.

