НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures

Expenditures of up to 40% of GDP and a deficit of up to 3% are the parameters of the draft budget, said Rosen Zhelyazkov.

премиерът променяме данъчно осигурителната тежест без екзотични мерки
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:27, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The government's Council for Joint Governance met on February 4. After the meeting, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, stated that specific measures regarding both expenditures and revenues were discussed.

He outlined the parameters of the 2025 draft budget, which include expenditures of up to 40% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a deficit of up to 3%.

"You know that in recent days, there has been significant debate regarding the completion of the financial year 2024—billed expenses that have not been paid. This issue was important to discuss in light of what the expenditure base will be for the draft budget," the Prime Minister said after the meeting.

The budget will be structured in such a way that "it will allow, after a vote in the National Assembly, for the government to have the grounds to submit a request for a convergence report."

"Because the expenses with a deficit of minus 3% must correspond to the revenue base. We will not propose exotic measures. We will not increase social security contributions. We have clearly stated that we will not change the tax and social security burden, and we will submit a draft budget with the current VAT law," Zhelyazkov added.

This is a step towards enabling the government to present the 2025 draft budget. The deficit should not exceed 3%.

"This will be the proposal of the Council of Ministers. We discussed various measures regarding both expenditures and revenues, their realism, and feasibility."

Zhelyazkov expressed hope that the budget would receive support and addressed We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria with the question of whether they would support a budget that would allow Bulgaria to submit a request for a convergence report.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
22:16, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
 Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
Parliament's Budget Committee voted on the rules for the election of regulatory bodies
22:05, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
21:42, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
Energy Minister Calls for Higher Penalties for Electricity Distribution Companies
19:47, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
 With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
18:32, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
 Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
Young Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Also Attacked Her Brother with a Knife
17:48, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
Wastewater Spilled into the Danube River due to a Blocked Manhole
17:20, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
Police Operation Takes Down Two Websites for Sale of Vapes, Three People Were Detained
17:09, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
16:44, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
 Construction of a New 14 km long Section of Hemus Motorway starts
Construction of a New 14 km long Section of Hemus Motorway starts
15:31, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
Prosecutor's Office seeks Compulsory Psychiatric Hospitalisation for the Mother Who Killed Her Two Children in Vakarel
15:19, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
 Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
14:54, 04.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
More from: Politics
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
President Called on Institutions to Take Action against Political and Oligarchic Influence on the Judiciary
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
With new arguments: Prosecutor's Office again asks Parliament to lift the immunity of two MPs from DRF-MRF
Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
Prime Minister dismissed Lyudmila Petkova from the post of Deputy Minister of Finance
Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
Joint Governance Council of the Government Discusses State Budget 2025
Desislava Atanasova will Represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission
Desislava Atanasova will Represent Bulgaria in the Venice Commission
President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
President Radev convenes the Consultative Council for National Security
Топ 24
Най-четени
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София посред бял ден (ОБЗОР)
22-годишно момиче намушка трима мъже до входа на Южния парк в София...
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва да си пие лекарствата
Жената, наръгала трима мъже в София, е лежала в психиатрия, отказва...
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на Санторини, обясни експерт
Изригването на вулкан може да причинява серията от земетресения на...
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на пролетни температури
От -8° до 22° през февруари - кога ще се радваме на...
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Справедливост поиска майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Стрелба в учебен кампус в Швеция - петима души са пострадали
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Лудогорец и Ботев Пловдив посягат към Суперкупата на България
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете си деца във Вакарел
Искат принудително настаняване в психиатрия на майката, убила двете...
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на финансите
Премиерът освободи Людмила Петкова от длъжността зам.-министър на...
Търговска война или шумни преговори - Тръмп и бурните отношения със света
Търговска война или шумни преговори - Тръмп и бурните отношения със света
Петър Зехтински: Очаквам Ботев Пловдив да създаде доста проблеми на Лудогорец
Петър Зехтински: Очаквам Ботев Пловдив да създаде доста проблеми на Лудогорец