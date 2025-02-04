Prime Minister: We will not change the tax and social security burden, no exotic measures

The government's Council for Joint Governance met on February 4. After the meeting, Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, stated that specific measures regarding both expenditures and revenues were discussed.

He outlined the parameters of the 2025 draft budget, which include expenditures of up to 40% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and a deficit of up to 3%.

"You know that in recent days, there has been significant debate regarding the completion of the financial year 2024—billed expenses that have not been paid. This issue was important to discuss in light of what the expenditure base will be for the draft budget," the Prime Minister said after the meeting.

The budget will be structured in such a way that "it will allow, after a vote in the National Assembly, for the government to have the grounds to submit a request for a convergence report."

"Because the expenses with a deficit of minus 3% must correspond to the revenue base. We will not propose exotic measures. We will not increase social security contributions. We have clearly stated that we will not change the tax and social security burden, and we will submit a draft budget with the current VAT law," Zhelyazkov added.

This is a step towards enabling the government to present the 2025 draft budget. The deficit should not exceed 3%.

"This will be the proposal of the Council of Ministers. We discussed various measures regarding both expenditures and revenues, their realism, and feasibility."

Zhelyazkov expressed hope that the budget would receive support and addressed We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria with the question of whether they would support a budget that would allow Bulgaria to submit a request for a convergence report.

