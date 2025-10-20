БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Възлагат на общинската фирма "Софекострой" да...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Трагедията в Бургаско: 18-годишният младеж, шофирал...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski Honoured “Doctor of the Year – 2025” Award

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
EN
Запази

Bulgarian Medical Union awarded the prizes for contribution to medicine at an official ceremony

проф николай габровски лекар годината 2025
Снимка: BTA

The official ceremony for the Bulgarian Medical Union Awards, recognising contributions to medicine with the title “Doctor of the Year – 2025" is held this evening, October 20.

The awards are being presented for the 22nd consecutive year, honouring deserving physicians across five categories. This year’s top prize went to Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski. For the third consecutive year, the special award for medical dedication and ethics, “Dr Stefan Cherkezov,” was also presented, going to Dr Dimitar Bakalov.

The significance of the medical profession was highlighted by one of the winners in the category “You Are Our Future”, which celebrates young medical talents in Bulgaria.

Even as a schoolgirl, she saw the meaning in medicine — a purpose that gives her the confidence to surpass herself every day. Dr Naditsa Shumka graduated from medical school four years ago, began her career in the Gastroenterology Clinic, and has never regretted her choice.

Dr Naditsa Shumka, specialising doctor in gastroenterology at Acibadem City Clinic – UMHAT Tokuda:
“Medicine brings a wide spectrum of emotions. Of course, the satisfaction is immense when you succeed in helping a patient and improving their health, which is paramount. But the responsibility is equally great. That responsibility motivates you to learn, to develop, and to find ways to become better — and this is never easy, for you or for the people around you, including your family.”

Gastroenterology was love at first sight for her.

Dr Shumka:
“It combines clinical medicine and internal diseases with imaging and endoscopy, giving a doctor the opportunity not only to diagnose a patient but also to treat them in a minimally invasive way.”

photo by BTA

Her dedication has not gone unnoticed.

Dr Shumka:
“I feel happy when a patient says ‘thank you,’ or when the treatment I prescribe works. I often receive messages like, ‘Doctor, thank you,’ and so on. But the feeling of guilt when I’m not home on weekends because I’m at work — that’s the only downside of our profession.”

Originally from Albania, Dr Shumka has chosen to develop her career in Bulgaria. She believes it is essential for young doctors to combine clinical practice with scientific research.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на реплики в "Денят започва"
1
Бащата на Сияна и адвокатът на обвиняемия шофьор с остра размяна на...
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
2
Глобален интернет срив засегна сайтове и приложения
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
3
Има задържани за намушканото дете в мол, което почина снощи
За първи път ДПС спечели кметско място в община Димитровград
4
За първи път ДПС спечели кметско място в община Димитровград
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
5
Полицейска акция в Община Пловдив
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП "Чистота" - Пловдив
6
Европрокуратурата разследва ремонта на сградата на ОП...

Най-четени

Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
1
Задържаха 45-годишната шофьорка, която прегази пешеходец и избяга
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин също иска войната да спре
2
Тръмп към Зеленски в Белия дом: Имаме напредък, мисля, че Путин...
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен момент за управлението
3
Делян Пеевски: Подкрепям думите на Борисов - настъпи преломен...
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
4
Линейките на Спешна помощ отказват да обслужват селата в Карловско
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
5
24-годишна жена загина при катастрофа
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с 3 жертви край Бургас
6
Ден след като взел книжка: 18-годишно момче предизвика катастрофа с...

More from: Health

Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Bacteria in Hot Tap Water? - Study Looks at Potential Risk to Consumers
Fourth Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria Fourth Air Ambulance Helicopter Arrives in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Chief State Health Inspector: Flu Season in Bulgaria Could Start Earlier This Year Chief State Health Inspector: Flu Season in Bulgaria Could Start Earlier This Year
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
New Incident of Violence Against Medical Staff in Razlog Emergency Centre New Incident of Violence Against Medical Staff in Razlog Emergency Centre
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
The Air Ambulance Transported a Man with Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm from Smolyan to Sofia The Air Ambulance Transported a Man with Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm from Smolyan to Sofia
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
First Case of Influenza for This Season Reported in the Country First Case of Influenza for This Season Reported in the Country
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Проф. Николай Габровски е Лекар на 2025 година
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
У нас
Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди коалиционния съвет Преформатиране или стабилност? Управляващите търсят посока преди коалиционния съвет
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Задържаният за убийството на момче в столичен мол е криминално проявен Задържаният за убийството на момче в столичен мол е криминално проявен
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон Ден преди да влезе в затвора: Бившият френски президент Саркози се срещна с Макрон
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
По света
Пак дописвани преференции: Установени са нарушения при отчитането...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Бактерии в топлата вода? - изследване проверява има ли опасност за...
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
У нас
Преди срещата с Путин: Ще успее ли Тръмп да замрази войната в Украйна?
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
Кражбата в Лувъра: Властите издирват накитите и извършителите на...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ