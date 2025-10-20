Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski Honoured “Doctor of the Year – 2025” Award

The official ceremony for the Bulgarian Medical Union Awards, recognising contributions to medicine with the title “Doctor of the Year – 2025" is held this evening, October 20.

The awards are being presented for the 22nd consecutive year, honouring deserving physicians across five categories. This year’s top prize went to Prof. Nikolay Gabrovski. For the third consecutive year, the special award for medical dedication and ethics, “Dr Stefan Cherkezov,” was also presented, going to Dr Dimitar Bakalov.

The significance of the medical profession was highlighted by one of the winners in the category “You Are Our Future”, which celebrates young medical talents in Bulgaria.

Even as a schoolgirl, she saw the meaning in medicine — a purpose that gives her the confidence to surpass herself every day. Dr Naditsa Shumka graduated from medical school four years ago, began her career in the Gastroenterology Clinic, and has never regretted her choice.

Dr Naditsa Shumka, specialising doctor in gastroenterology at Acibadem City Clinic – UMHAT Tokuda:

“Medicine brings a wide spectrum of emotions. Of course, the satisfaction is immense when you succeed in helping a patient and improving their health, which is paramount. But the responsibility is equally great. That responsibility motivates you to learn, to develop, and to find ways to become better — and this is never easy, for you or for the people around you, including your family.”

Gastroenterology was love at first sight for her.

Dr Shumka:

“It combines clinical medicine and internal diseases with imaging and endoscopy, giving a doctor the opportunity not only to diagnose a patient but also to treat them in a minimally invasive way.”

photo by BTA

Her dedication has not gone unnoticed.

Dr Shumka:

“I feel happy when a patient says ‘thank you,’ or when the treatment I prescribe works. I often receive messages like, ‘Doctor, thank you,’ and so on. But the feeling of guilt when I’m not home on weekends because I’m at work — that’s the only downside of our profession.”

Originally from Albania, Dr Shumka has chosen to develop her career in Bulgaria. She believes it is essential for young doctors to combine clinical practice with scientific research.