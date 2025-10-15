БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Prof. Radostina Stoyanova Receives the “Pythagoras” Grand Prize for Contribution to Science

Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
She lays the foundation for the development of a new scientific field in the country - the chemistry of materials for clean and affordable energy storage

проф радостина стоянова отличена голямата награда bdquoпитагорldquo

Prof. Radostina Stoyanova from the Institute of General and Inorganic Chemistry at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) has been awarded the “Pythagoras” Grand Prize for her overall contribution to science. The official ceremony for the highest scientific awards from the Ministry of Education and Science was held on 14 October, opened by Minister Krasimir Valchev. This was the 17th edition of the awards, with 52 scientists competing across eight categories.

Minister Valchev presented the award to Prof. Stoyanova, whose work lays the foundation for a new scientific field in Bulgaria – the chemistry of materials for clean and accessible energy storage. Her publications have been cited over 5,000 times, with a Hirsch index of 42. The award includes a certificate and a monetary prize of 12,000 BGN.

Associate Professor Dr. Martin Ralchev from the Institute of Robotics at BAS was awarded with the “Pythagoras” prize for Young Scientist in the field of natural and engineering sciences. He contributed to the development of new types of ultra-sensitive sensors and measurement methods.

The ceremony was attended by BAS Vice-President Prof. Stelian Sterionov and Chief Scientific Secretary Prof. Neli Koseva.


