Prosecutor's Office Charged Three Youths with Possession of E-cigarettes without Excise Tax Lable

Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought charges against two 20-year-old men and an 18-year-old woman for possession of excisable goods without excise tax stamps.

On February 4, 2025, in a basement in the "Ovcha Kupel" district of Sofia, one of the accused was found in possession of excisable goods—78 e-cigarettes and 542 boxes containing e-cigarettes—when excise tax labels are required by law.

On February 5, 2025, another of the accused held 208 boxes containing e-cigarettes without an excise tax stamp in another basement in Sofia.

On February 4, 2025, the third accused was found in possession of 33 boxes of e-cigarettes without an excise tax stamp in a vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing for crimes under Article 234, Paragraph 1 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment.

By order of the supervising prosecutor, the three accused were detained for up to 72 hours. A request is to be submitted to the court for the imposition of a detention order against the three accused.

