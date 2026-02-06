Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair

The Prosecutor's office does not disregard any reports of crimes against citizens’ political rights, regardless of who submits them — whether citizens, the media or authorised state bodies, and in particular the Central Election Commission (CEC).

In recent years, there has been very good coordination between the Prosecutor's Office and the CEC. For that reason, I am surprised by the statement made this morning by the CEC Chair, Kameliya Neykova, claiming that the Prosecutor's Office “does not pay attention to complaints” sent by the CEC. It is unclear which specific case she is referring to, but sweeping conclusions about the work of the Prosecutor's Office should not be drawn lightly.

TheProsecutor's Office cannot be held responsible for all problems related to the electoral process. Its mandate is to safeguard citizens’ political rights and to respond promptly — but only where there is evidence of a committed criminal offence.

District Prosecutor’s Offices are responsible for investigating crimes against political rights. Their decisions are subject to oversight by higher-level Prosecutor’s Offices. Unfounded or incorrect decisions may be overturned, and work on the cases then continues.

In each individual case, the prosecutor assesses the collected evidence to determine whether a socially dangerous act — a criminal offence under the Criminal Code — has been committed, or whether the matter concerns an administrative violation to be sanctioned by the relevant supervisory authority.

Claims that the CEC sends complaints to the Prosecutor's Office which are then ignored are unfounded and untrue.

Immediately after the most recent snap parliamentary elections, held on 27 October 2024, a total of 115 pre-trial proceedings and 1,025 preliminary inquiries were launched from the start of the election campaign through to the early afternoon of the day after polling. Every report was reviewed in a timely manner. Where there was evidence of a crime, the necessary steps were taken to pursue criminal liability.

As in previous years, and ahead of the forthcoming early parliamentary elections, a National Interagency Unit will be established, involving the prosecution, the Ministry of the Interior and the State Agency for National Security, to effectively counter crimes against citizens’ political rights. However, the lawful organisation and conduct of elections is also the responsibility of all other state bodies with powers under the Electoral Code.

I assure you that the Prosecutor's Office will be uncompromising in responding to any crime affecting the electoral process.