БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutor's Office Reacts to Remarks by Central Election Commission Chair

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Запази

Comment by Vanya Stefanova, Deputy Prosecutor General

прокуратурата иска постоянен арест служител bdquoземеделиеldquo хванат подкуп

The Prosecutor's office does not disregard any reports of crimes against citizens’ political rights, regardless of who submits them — whether citizens, the media or authorised state bodies, and in particular the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Head of Central Election Commission: Decision on the Number of Polling Stations Abroad is a Political One

In recent years, there has been very good coordination between the Prosecutor's Office and the CEC. For that reason, I am surprised by the statement made this morning by the CEC Chair, Kameliya Neykova, claiming that the Prosecutor's Office “does not pay attention to complaints” sent by the CEC. It is unclear which specific case she is referring to, but sweeping conclusions about the work of the Prosecutor's Office should not be drawn lightly.

TheProsecutor's Office cannot be held responsible for all problems related to the electoral process. Its mandate is to safeguard citizens’ political rights and to respond promptly — but only where there is evidence of a committed criminal offence.

District Prosecutor’s Offices are responsible for investigating crimes against political rights. Their decisions are subject to oversight by higher-level Prosecutor’s Offices. Unfounded or incorrect decisions may be overturned, and work on the cases then continues.

In each individual case, the prosecutor assesses the collected evidence to determine whether a socially dangerous act — a criminal offence under the Criminal Code — has been committed, or whether the matter concerns an administrative violation to be sanctioned by the relevant supervisory authority.

Claims that the CEC sends complaints to the Prosecutor's Office which are then ignored are unfounded and untrue.

Immediately after the most recent snap parliamentary elections, held on 27 October 2024, a total of 115 pre-trial proceedings and 1,025 preliminary inquiries were launched from the start of the election campaign through to the early afternoon of the day after polling. Every report was reviewed in a timely manner. Where there was evidence of a crime, the necessary steps were taken to pursue criminal liability.

As in previous years, and ahead of the forthcoming early parliamentary elections, a National Interagency Unit will be established, involving the prosecution, the Ministry of the Interior and the State Agency for National Security, to effectively counter crimes against citizens’ political rights. However, the lawful organisation and conduct of elections is also the responsibility of all other state bodies with powers under the Electoral Code.

I assure you that the Prosecutor's Office will be uncompromising in responding to any crime affecting the electoral process.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Нови детайли по случая "Петрохан": 15-годишно момче е заедно с издирвания Ивайло Калушев
1
Нови детайли по случая "Петрохан": 15-годишно момче е...
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка
2
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка
Полицаи са беседвали с бащата на момчето, което е с Ивайло Калушев
3
Полицаи са беседвали с бащата на момчето, което е с Ивайло Калушев
Бащата на изчезналото момче пред БНТ: Спокоен съм – познавам човека, с когото е синът ми
4
Бащата на изчезналото момче пред БНТ: Спокоен съм – познавам...
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец
5
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
6
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026

Най-четени

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
2
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
3
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията Ивайло Калушев
4
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията...
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
5
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая "Петрохан"
6
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая...

More from: Bulgaria

OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University
OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann Speaks to Students at Sofia University
How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It? How Easy Is It to Hack a Surveillance Camera — and Who Benefits from It?
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs Bulgaria’s Oldest University Hospital Seeks Donors for Urgent Repairs
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You President to Bulgarian Athletes Participating in the 25th Winter Olympic Games: The Whole of Bulgaria Is With You
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Staff Shortages Put More Than 2,200 Nursery Places in Sofia at Risk of Closure Staff Shortages Put More Than 2,200 Nursery Places in Sofia at Risk of Closure
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
CPC: Higher Electricity Bills Unrelated to Euro Adoption CPC: Higher Electricity Bills Unrelated to Euro Adoption
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Издирването на Калушев: Полицията проверила къща в странджанското село Българи
Издирването на Калушев: Полицията проверила къща в странджанското...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец Камерите на АПИ засекли кемпера на Ивайло Калушев в края на миналия месец
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Съдът потвърди гаранцията от 8000 евро за шофьора, причинил тежката катастрофа край Телиш Съдът потвърди гаранцията от 8000 евро за шофьора, причинил тежката катастрофа край Телиш
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.
У нас
Церемония по откриването на Зимните олимпийски игри (ГАЛЕРИЯ) Церемония по откриването на Зимните олимпийски игри (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Спорт
Колко трудно се разбива камера за виденаблюдение и кой има полза от...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Децата и социалните мрежи: Възможно ли е да се затвори...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
ЕК предлага 20-и пакет от санкции срещу Русия
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
За първи път от 12-дневната война САЩ и Иран обсъждат ядрената...
Чете се за: 05:45 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ