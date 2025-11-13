БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево?...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По-лека мярка "подписка" получиха трима от...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Одобрен е проектът на Закон за държавния бюджет за 2026 г.
Чете се за: 11:10 мин.
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
Парламентът отхвърли ветото на президента върху закона за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
EN
Запази
Благомир Коцев кмет Варна
Снимка: БТА

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who has been held in custody since July. Five defendants in total are being sent to court on 12 separate charges. Kotsev, accused of corruption and participation in an organised criminal group, was detained during an operation by Bulgaria’s anti-corruption commission.

Among the defendants is also a sitting Member of Parliament.

Despite the charges, Kotsev has announced that he will not resign and intends to continue performing his mayoral duties from detention, with his lawyers bringing documents for signature.

According to the indictment, between July 2024 and the end of May 2025, Kotsev allegedly conspired with two municipal councillors, a company co-owner and an MP to commit acts of bribery and coercion for financial gain in Varna and Sofia.

The Prosecutor’s Office has not disclosed the name or initials of the MP involved.

Kotsev is accused of three specific offences, including demanding nearly 370,000 leva in bribes. The indictment details several instances of corruption, such as a public procurement tender for social services worth 1.5 million leva, of which 15% was allegedly requested as kickback.

n another case, a 118,000-leva bribe was allegedly demanded from a businessman to influence a deputy mayor regarding documents for a land property.

Prosecutors say that in September 2024, the group around Kotsev attempted to coerce the CEO of a private company to transfer half of its contracts with Varna Municipality to another firm they designated — under threat of “nullifying and seizing the business” if he refused.

Kotsev also faces charges of attempted coercion against the head of Varna’s Integrated Urban Transport Project, allegedly pressuring him to divert over 3 million leva intended for the project to a private company. After refusing, the project head was dismissed in May 2024.

Kotsev’s lawyer, Nikolay Vladimirov, said the prosecution’s actions “lack legal sense” and are aimed solely at keeping the mayor in custody:

“On 7 November 2025, we filed a request for review of his detention measure. Instead of immediately forwarding it to the court as required by law, prosecutors deliberately delayed the process, leading to this situation.”

Following the expiration of Kotsev’s leave, his team confirmed that he will continue managing municipal affairs from the detention facility, signing documents through his legal representatives.

Vladimirov added:“I don’t believe this will prevent him from performing his duties. The only lawful way to remove him from office is through a final court conviction — and that is certainly not imminent.”
Two signals have been submitted in recent days to the Municipal Election Commission (OIK) in Varna, questioning whether Kotsev’s leave has expired and whether he has breached the rule limiting unauthorised absence to one month.

Velin Zhekov, Chair of the OIK-Varna, explained:

“A mayor may be absent from work without justification for up to one month. Only after that period expires can the mandate be subject to termination.”

When asked whether a mayor can issue legally valid decisions from detention, Zhekov responded cautiously:

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Election Commission to comment on the work of another authority, in this case the municipality of Varna. As a lawyer, I prefer to keep my personal opinion for now. Such matters should be discussed collectively within the commission before any public statement is made.”


A formal decision from the Election Commission is expected in the coming days.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
1
Честит юбилей на Мария Петрова
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
2
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Лекарят, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното - наложиха му гаранция от 5000 лева
3
Лекарят, прегазил кучето Мая, се яви в районното - наложиха му...
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
4
Силна геомагнитна буря: Северно сияние се появи над България
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия си нов влак от 20 години
5
"Дарт Вейдър" по релсите – България тества първия...
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
6
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки

Най-четени

Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
1
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе Покровск
2
Масирани удари в Украйна: Руската армия е близо до това да превземе...
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Bulgaria

Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek
Every Fifth Foreign Worker in Bulgaria is Uzbek
Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets Police Warn as Drugs Found Hidden in Colourful Sweets-Like Packets
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Average Pension in Bulgaria to Reach €541.20 in 2026 Average Pension in Bulgaria to Reach €541.20 in 2026
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Official: Double Parking Fees and Expansion of the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia Official: Double Parking Fees and Expansion of the Blue and Green Zones in Sofia
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026. Minimum Wage in Bulgaria Will Be €620.20 from 1 January 2026.
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026 Bulgarian Government Approved Draft State Budget for 2026
Чете се за: 12:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито либерален - нито консервативен (ОБЗОР)
Бюджет 2026: Коалиционен - нито ляв, нито десен, нито либерален -...
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита" Богаташи са ходили на "лов за хора" в Сараево? Италия разследва "снайперистки сафарита"
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
"За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО) "За Мая и всички след нея": Протест пред ВМА срещу насилието над животни (СНИМКИ и ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
У нас
10 години по-късно: Тежкият спомен за най-кървавия атентат във Франция 10 години по-късно: Тежкият спомен за най-кървавия атентат във Франция
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
По света
След разкритията по скандала "Епстийн" от Белия дом...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
По света
Обвинителният акт срещу Благомир Коцев е внесен в съда
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
У нас
Продават дрога в цветни пликчета за бонбони и семки
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Официално: Двойни цени и разширяване на синя и зелена зона в София
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ