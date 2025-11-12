Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Resumes Duties, Will Carry Them Out from Remand Prison

From today, November 12, Blagomir Kotsev has resumed his duties as Mayor of Varna and will carry them out from the remand prison, his deputy Pavel Popov, who had been acting mayor until now, announced.
Under detention rules, only legal representatives are allowed to visit Kotsev on weekdays. They will deliver official documents sent by couriers for his signature.
Kotsev has requested that the case against him be dropped after the investigation materials were presented to him.
“We have jointly decided to stop taking part in this judicial farce. We challenge the Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Bulgaria to end this charade and release Blagomir Kotsev. We are aware that the way we have chosen to work will involve logistical difficulties, but these challenges are manageable,” Popov said.