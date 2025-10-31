Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev Calls for Case against Him to Be Dropped and Release from Custody

Varna's mayor, Blagomir Kotsev, has requested that the proceedings against him be terminated and that he be released from detention. Today, October 31, prosecutors presented the evidence gathered in the corruption investigation in which Kotsev has been charged.

The case file comprises more than 60 volumes. Kotsev faces charges relating to three alleged demands for bribes and two attempted acts of coercion. His defence lawyer, Ina Lulcheva, stated that all evidence and witness testimony relevant to the case had been collected in July and August. She added that witnesses questioned had not claimed the mayor had sought money, but had instead referred to other defendants.