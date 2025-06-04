Protest in Sofia against the Euro Adoption (Photos)

A protest organised by the political party “Vazrazhdane” in defence of the Bulgarian lev is taking place today, June 4, in front of the National Assembly in Sofia. The rally began at 8:30 AM and quickly escalated as participants blocked traffic between the National Assembly and the Bulgarian National Bank.

Protesters are chanting and holding up signs calling for the preservation of the Bulgarian currency. They expressed concerns ahead of today’s convergence reports from the European Commission and the European Central Bank, warning that Bulgaria must protect its financial sovereignty.

One protester stated:

"Financial sovereignty is one of the few remaining pillars of Bulgarian independence, and we must do everything possible to preserve it."

Participants also threatened nationwide blockades if steps toward euro adoption continue. A human chain was formed around the Parliament building, and there is enhanced police presence in the area. Traffic remains blocked in the vicinity.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT