Protest in Sofia Calls for 100% Machine Voting in the Next Elections

БНТ
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
protest sofia demanding 100 machine voting next elections

All opposition parties in Bulgaria’s 51st Parliament have declared their support for tonight’s protest demanding 100% machine voting in the next elections. The demonstration is organised by 'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria' (WCC–DB) and was scheduled to begin at 6:00 pm in central Sofia.

The protest is being held under the slogan “You Will Not Rig These Elections Either.” The trigger for the public discontent is a proposal by part of the governing majority to remove voting machines and replace them with scanners that would read paper ballots. WCC–DB strongly oppose this idea and insist on maintaining fully machine-based voting in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The call for 100% machine voting has also been backed by Vazrazhdane, MECH (Morality, Unity, Honour), Alliance for Rights and Freedoms and Velichie. In effect, this brings together all opposition parties represented in the current 51st Parliament.

Earlier, Asen Vassilev from 'We Continue the Change' commented on the proposal to completely replace the existing voting machines. He said such a change could not realistically be implemented within the roughly two months expected before the next snap parliamentary elections.

