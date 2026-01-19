БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Вдигат заплатите в бюджетния сектор с 5%, очакванията са...
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Влакова катастрофа в Испания: Загинали са поне 21 души,...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5%, Expected to Be Paid Retroactively in February

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
EN
Запази

This said the Outgoing Deputy Minister of Finance, Kiril Ananiev

вдигат заплатите бюджетния сектор очакванията изплатят задна дата февруари

We are making every effort to implement a 5% pay increase for employees in the public sector by the end of the month. However, to be honest, I believe this will realistically take effect with February’s payments, with the adjustment applied retroactively from 1 January.

This was stated by outgoing Deputy Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev in response to a question from Plamen Dimitrov, President of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria (CITUB), regarding the implementation of the so-called budget extension law. The topic was raised during the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation.

Revenue is being collected in accordance with existing legislation, and expenditures are made up to the level of spending in the previous period, taking into account acts of the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers that have come into force, Ananiev explained. He noted that the budget extension law provides for different options. In the event that revenues do not meet the projected amounts, expenditures are proportionally reduced in line with the shortfall, with priority given to salaries, social payments, and pensions.

“At present, we are preparing guidelines for ministries, agencies, and municipalities on how to implement the provisions set out in the Public Finance Act and the budget extension law,” Ananiev added.

In December 2025, Parliament passed the so-called budget extension law. The lawmakers approved a one-time adjustment of wages equivalent to the annual inflation rate accumulated by 31 December 2025 for all public sector employees who are not earning the minimum wage.

Source: BTA

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
1
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
2
Затопляне след 25 януари, но студът няма да изчезне напълно
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
3
Каква ще е колекционерската стойност на левовете?
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
4
Удължават грипната епидемия във Варна
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
5
МОН: Следим внимателно епидемичната ситуация
Испания потъва в траур
6
Испания потъва в траур

Най-четени

След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен в "Пирогов"
1
След дни борба за живот: Почина пациентът със свръхтегло, настанен...
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите "Сливница" и "Обеля"
2
От 19 януари до 18 юли спират влаковете между метростанциите...
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени ядра от планините
3
Учени откриха в Антарктида първото глобално хранилище за ледени...
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
4
Мистерия в небето над Северозападна България
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
5
Двама души загинаха при челен удар край Ловеч
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово
6
Задържаха сина на бизнесмена Атанас Бобоков - Божидар, в Пампорово

More from: Economy

Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000
Mass Checks Find 116 Euro Law Breaches, Fines Top €100,000
Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal Bulgarian Farmers Ready to Protest over EU–Mercosur Trade Deal
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
"Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS) "Which National Symbols Have the Eurozone Countries Chosen for Their Euro Coins?"(PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 21:45 мин.
Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections Bulgaria’s Transition to the Euro: How Change Is Returned Among Most Reported Breaches in Inspections
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: Government Provides Additional €25 Million to 'Bulgarian Posts' for Currency Exchange Bulgaria and the Euro: Government Provides Additional €25 Million to 'Bulgarian Posts' for Currency Exchange
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
BNB Will Not Reimburse the Value of Defaced or Damaged Banknotes BNB Will Not Reimburse the Value of Defaced or Damaged Banknotes
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

Водещи новини

"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава оставката си като президент
"Готови сме, можем и ще успеем": Румен Радев подава...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР) Реакциите на партиите след оставката на президента (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:57 мин.
У нас
Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента? Какво предвижда Конституцията при оставка на президента?
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва Доц. Цеков за хода на президента - какъв е юридическият прочит и какво следва
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Валентино - маестрото на италианската мода, почина на 93 години
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
Грипна епидемия в Бургас?
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
У нас
Испания потъва в траур
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
По света
Закани и заплахи: Европа поема курс на твърдо противопоставяне на...
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ