Public Sector Salaries to Rise by 5% from January

Public sector salaries will be increased by 5% from January, Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova announced. A government decision to implement the rise is expected to be issued next week.

The increase was provided for in the Revenue and Expenditure Act, which extends the state budget. However, the law did not specify the exact amount of the rise, as it awaited the annual inflation figure.

Asen Vasilev, who proposed the provision in the Act, explained that the government was given the discretion to determine which inflation measure to use – the one calculated according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) or the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP). According to the National Statistical Institute, CPI inflation stands at 5%, while the HICP measure is 3.5%.