Purko, one of the most notorious drug dealers in Sofia, was arrested during a police raid in Students' city

A specialised police operation by criminal investigators from the 7th police station in Sofia led to the arrest of one of the most notorious drug dealers in the capital, known by the nickname "Purko". The operation took place in the Sofia neighbourhood of Students' city, where the man was caught with a large quantity of drugs – cocaine, amphetamines, marijuana, ecstasy, and hashish.

According to neighbours, Purko was a key figure in the distribution of drugs in Sofia, mainly operating undisturbed in the area of nightclubs and student dormitories.

Residents of Students's city expressed satisfaction with the successful police operation, as drug-related crime has been a long-standing issue in the neighbourhood.

Purko is expected to face court, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News