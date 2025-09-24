БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Прокурорският син, задържан с 50 кг марихуана, остава в...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
EK: Създаването на антикорупционна комисия в България е...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
4 лева за час: Двоен скок на цените за синя и зелена зона...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

"Renew Europe" Calls on European Commission to Halt Payments to Bulgaria under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Because of the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Европа - Европейски съюз - Брюксел
Снимка: БТА

The MEPs from the liberal party Renew Europe asked Brussels to hold the payments under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan to Bulgaria, the newspaper 'Politico' wrote.

MEPs from the liberal party Renew Europe have called on Brussels to withhold payments under Bulgaria’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, reports 'Politico'.

Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev Remains in Custody

The reason cited is the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. In a letter to the European Commission, Renew Europe chair Valérie Hayer accuses the Bulgarian government of using the independent anti-corruption commission for political purposes.

The Politico article notes that Kotsev, who was arrested in July, belongs to the same political family as Renew Europe.

PM Zhelyazkov was in New York to take part in the landmark 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

