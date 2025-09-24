“Renew Europe” Calls on European Commission to Halt Payments to Bulgaria under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

The MEPs from the liberal party Renew Europe asked Brussels to hold the payments under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan to Bulgaria, the newspaper 'Politico' wrote.

MEPs from the liberal party Renew Europe have called on Brussels to withhold payments under Bulgaria’s Recovery and Resilience Plan, reports 'Politico'.

Mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev Remains in Custody

The reason cited is the arrest of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev. In a letter to the European Commission, Renew Europe chair Valérie Hayer accuses the Bulgarian government of using the independent anti-corruption commission for political purposes.

The Politico article notes that Kotsev, who was arrested in July, belongs to the same political family as Renew Europe.

