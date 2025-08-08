БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Requirement for Dual Display of Prices in Lev and Euro in Bulgaria Comes into Effect

от БНТ
EN
Traders will not be fined until 8 October if the rule is not complied with



The requirement for prices of goods and services in Bulgaria to be displayed in both lev and euro (BGN and EUR) has now entered into force.

According to the latest amendments to the Law on the Adoption of the Euro, traders will not be fined for non-compliance with the rule until 8 October.

The provisions of the law allow the Council of Ministers to adopt temporary measures in the event of a significant increase in the prices of essential goods and services. Any increase must be justified by objective economic factors, with fines ranging from BGN 5,000 to BGN 1 million.

Large retail chains are required to publish the final prices of the items in the so-called “large consumer basket” on a daily basis. Taxis have been granted an extension until 31 October, while the dual printing of prices in lev and euro on books and textbooks is to take effect from 1 January next year.

