Road Agency Urges Drivers to Prepare Vehicles for Winter Travel

In the high mountainous regions of Western Bulgaria, rain may turn to snow

тръгвате път подгответе автомобилите зима съветват апи
Снимка: archive/BGNES

The Road Infrastructure Agency has urged drivers planning to travel through mountainous regions in the coming days to ensure their vehicles are equipped for winter conditions. Meteorologists forecast that rain in higher altitudes may turn to snow, increasing the risk of ice formation and slippery surfaces, particularly in the early mornings when temperatures are lowest.

Regional road authorities are monitoring weather forecasts and are ready to take necessary measures to treat road surfaces in mountain areas and mountain passes. The aim is to start preventive and snow-clearing operations as quickly as possible to maintain road accessibility.

Priority will be given to motorways, the busiest routes on first- and second-class roads, and passes connecting Northern and Southern Bulgaria.

Drivers are advised to exercise extra caution, adjust their speed, maintain safe distances, avoid sudden manoeuvres, and not overtake specialised road treatment vehicles. Vehicles not prepared for winter conditions can block traffic, causing delays for other road users and hindering the work of snow-clearing teams.

