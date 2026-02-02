Road Conditions Remain Challenging in the Rhodope Mountains

Winter conditions continue to affect road travel across Bulgaria due to heavy snowfall on February 2. In Smolyan district (Southern Bulgaria), the situation is gradually returning to normal. The requirement for all vehicles to use snow chains on the Prevala and Pamporovo passes has been lifted. However, restrictions remain in place for heavy goods vehicles with trailers and semi-trailers on the Prevala and Pechinsko passes, as well as on the Devin–Mihalkovo and Batak–Dospat roads.

Over 1,200 snow-clearing machines have been deployed across Bulgaria in the past 24 hours.

Andriyan Petrov, Deputy Regional Governor: “The road maintenance teams did an excellent job overnight. The passes have been cleared, widened, and sanded. No settlements are without electricity, except for the village of Chavdar. Efforts are underway to restore power suuply there.”