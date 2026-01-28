Road Deaths More Than Double This January in Bulgaria

Bulgaria has recorded a sharp increase in road fatalities so far this year, with 34 people killed in traffic accidents in January — 21 more than in the same month last year. The figures were presented on the programme “Denyat Zapochva” (The Day Begins) by Diana Rusinova, chair of the European Centre for Transport Policies.

Rusinova emphasised that drivers must prioritise their own safety and be aware of the risks posed by road conditions. She noted that a series of severe weather events over just four to five days, predominantly rain, had contributed to numerous accidents across the country.

"Starting with the bad news: 34 people have lost their lives on Bulgarian roads since the beginning of the year, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Interior, which is 21 more than January last year," Rusinova said.

She also highlighted infrastructure issues, citing the Hemus motorway as an example. Some sections have dangerously low friction values, measured last summer, which she described as “absolutely unacceptable” for a motorway. She warned that foreign drivers unfamiliar with local road conditions may not realise the risks posed by poorly maintained surfaces.

"And last but not least — I want to emphasise this strongly — we are facing a further series of rainy days. That means more accidents. This is due both to driver behaviour — which we cannot ignore — and to poor infrastructure. In Bulgaria, for example, on the Hemus motorway, we continue to have critical infrastructure issues. Last summer, when we measured the skid resistance, or so-called friction, some sections actually recorded negative values, which is absolutely unacceptable for a motorway. When a foreign driver comes to drive in Bulgaria, they cannot possibly anticipate that the asphalt is of a type that should never have been laid," explained Diana Rusinova.

Road safety expert Rosen Rapchev added that pedestrians are also at high risk, particularly during winter when daylight hours are shorter.

"Not only drivers should be careful, but also pedestrians. The situation with pedestrians is extremely difficult, especially during the winter months when the dark part of the day is much longer."

He explained that the reasons drivers do not see pedestrians are - weather conditions, fog, heavy traffic, drops on the windows in drizzle, which hinder visibility.

Pedestrians often assume that if they see a car, the driver sees them. This is one of the main reasons pedestrians are hit, even at crossings. My advice to anyone crossing the road is to be vigilant, because in many cases drivers simply don’t see them," Rapchev said. He cited factors such as fog, heavy traffic, and raindrops on windshields that can reduce visibility," he said.

Rusinova called for a comprehensive package of measures to improve pedestrian safety, including training and better lighting around crossings, not just on the zebra stripes themselves, to allow drivers more reaction time.

Experts also recommended that parents equip children with reflective elements.

The discussion came following several serious accidents in mountain passes, including the Pass of the Republic and Hainboaz. One example involved a heavy truck travelling at 86 km/h in a 50 km/h zone — according to preliminary reports — highlighting the ongoing combination of risky driver behaviour and inadequate infrastructure.