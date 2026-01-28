БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Черен лед е вероятната причина за фаталната катастрофа...
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
Андрей Гюров е готов да бъде служебен премиер
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
И подуправителят на БНБ Радослав Миленков отказа да е...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Петър Чобанов за поканата да стане служебен премиер:...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Управителят на БНБ Димитър Радев отказа да стане следващ...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Отмениха частичното бедствено положение в община Ардино
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
С 13 километра се е "стопила" опашката от...
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
20% от учениците в Пловдив са болни
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Road Deaths More Than Double This January in Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:35 мин.
EN
Запази

34 people have died in crashes since the beginning of the year

повече двойно увеличение загиналите пътя януари година
Снимка: Pixabay

Bulgaria has recorded a sharp increase in road fatalities so far this year, with 34 people killed in traffic accidents in January — 21 more than in the same month last year. The figures were presented on the programme “Denyat Zapochva” (The Day Begins) by Diana Rusinova, chair of the European Centre for Transport Policies.

Rusinova emphasised that drivers must prioritise their own safety and be aware of the risks posed by road conditions. She noted that a series of severe weather events over just four to five days, predominantly rain, had contributed to numerous accidents across the country.

"Starting with the bad news: 34 people have lost their lives on Bulgarian roads since the beginning of the year, according to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Interior, which is 21 more than January last year," Rusinova said.

She also highlighted infrastructure issues, citing the Hemus motorway as an example. Some sections have dangerously low friction values, measured last summer, which she described as “absolutely unacceptable” for a motorway. She warned that foreign drivers unfamiliar with local road conditions may not realise the risks posed by poorly maintained surfaces.

"And last but not least — I want to emphasise this strongly — we are facing a further series of rainy days. That means more accidents. This is due both to driver behaviour — which we cannot ignore — and to poor infrastructure. In Bulgaria, for example, on the Hemus motorway, we continue to have critical infrastructure issues. Last summer, when we measured the skid resistance, or so-called friction, some sections actually recorded negative values, which is absolutely unacceptable for a motorway. When a foreign driver comes to drive in Bulgaria, they cannot possibly anticipate that the asphalt is of a type that should never have been laid," explained Diana Rusinova.

Road safety expert Rosen Rapchev added that pedestrians are also at high risk, particularly during winter when daylight hours are shorter.

"Not only drivers should be careful, but also pedestrians. The situation with pedestrians is extremely difficult, especially during the winter months when the dark part of the day is much longer."

He explained that the reasons drivers do not see pedestrians are - weather conditions, fog, heavy traffic, drops on the windows in drizzle, which hinder visibility.

Pedestrians often assume that if they see a car, the driver sees them. This is one of the main reasons pedestrians are hit, even at crossings. My advice to anyone crossing the road is to be vigilant, because in many cases drivers simply don’t see them," Rapchev said. He cited factors such as fog, heavy traffic, and raindrops on windshields that can reduce visibility," he said.

Rusinova called for a comprehensive package of measures to improve pedestrian safety, including training and better lighting around crossings, not just on the zebra stripes themselves, to allow drivers more reaction time.

Experts also recommended that parents equip children with reflective elements.

The discussion came following several serious accidents in mountain passes, including the Pass of the Republic and Hainboaz. One example involved a heavy truck travelling at 86 km/h in a 50 km/h zone — according to preliminary reports — highlighting the ongoing combination of risky driver behaviour and inadequate infrastructure.

9-Year-Old Child Killed in Serious Crash Between Car and Lorry on the Pass of the Republic

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен бряг Цветан Костадинов (СНИМКИ)
1
Тежка катастрофа с тир край Телиш, загинал е бившият кмет на Червен...
Румен Радев: България трябва да изчисти негативите от прибързаното влизане в еврозоната
2
Румен Радев: България трябва да изчисти негативите от прибързаното...
Съдът остави в ареста шофьора, убил 9-годишно дете в катастрофа на прохода "Хаинбоаз"
3
Съдът остави в ареста шофьора, убил 9-годишно дете в катастрофа на...
Отряд "Кобра" обсади дома на Ицо Папата в Костинброд
4
Отряд "Кобра" обсади дома на Ицо Папата в Костинброд
Спортните събития, които бележат 2026 година
5
Спортните събития, които бележат 2026 година
18-годишно момче сложи край на живота си заради тормоза от учител?
6
18-годишно момче сложи край на живота си заради тормоза от учител?

Най-четени

Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
1
Блокади на границите с Шенген от утре заради ново правило за шофьорите
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време на Игрите в Рио 2016
2
Ивет Лалова е уличена в употреба на допинг с проба дадена по време...
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в "Дружба" 2 след ремонта на "Топлофикация"
3
Кал, унищожени градинки, отсечени дървета: Погром в...
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната проба за алкохол е по-висока от полевия тест
4
След катастрофата с директора на НП "Рила": Кръвната...
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за "Евровизия 2026"
5
Осем изпълнители продължават в националната селекция за...
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София
6
Дерайлира бързият влак Кюстендил - София

More from: Bulgaria

Former Cherven Bryag Mayor Dies in Fatal Crash on I-3 Near Telish (PHOTOS)
Former Cherven Bryag Mayor Dies in Fatal Crash on I-3 Near Telish (PHOTOS)
Cold Snap Brings Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria from Thursday Cold Snap Brings Rain and Snow Across Bulgaria from Thursday
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Live on 'Panorama' on Friday - Former President Rumen Radev to Give First Interview since Leaving Office Live on 'Panorama' on Friday - Former President Rumen Radev to Give First Interview since Leaving Office
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Bulgaria and Serbia with a Project to Open a New “Kalotina–Gradina 2” Border Crossing Bulgaria and Serbia with a Project to Open a New “Kalotina–Gradina 2” Border Crossing
Чете се за: 04:55 мин.
Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Should Address the Consequences of Its Hasty Entry into the Eurozone Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Should Address the Consequences of Its Hasty Entry into the Eurozone
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
18-Year-Old Boy from Nova Mahala Committed Suicide Amid Alleged Teacher Bullying 18-Year-Old Boy from Nova Mahala Committed Suicide Amid Alleged Teacher Bullying
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Черен лед е вероятната причина за фаталната катастрофа край Телиш
Черен лед е вероятната причина за фаталната катастрофа край Телиш
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
В търсене на служебен премиер - президентът Илияна Йотова получи първи утвърдителен отговор В търсене на служебен премиер - президентът Илияна Йотова получи първи утвърдителен отговор
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
У нас
Парламeнтът окончателно закри Антикорупционната комисия Парламeнтът окончателно закри Антикорупционната комисия
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Защо? Как? С кого? Румен Радев на живо в "Панорама" - този петък Защо? Как? С кого? Румен Радев на живо в "Панорама" - този петък
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Русия удари пътнически влак в Украйна, Зеленски - това е тероризъм
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
По света
Грипната вълна се засилва: Половината болнични легла в Пловдив са...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Отмениха частичното бедствено положение в община Ардино
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Образователният министър: Имаме нужда от три пъти повече медицински...
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
Общество
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ