Ruse Police Chief Discharged from Hospital After Attack

The Director of the Ruse Regional Police Directorate, Senior Commissioner Nikolay Kozhuharov, who was assaulted on 4 September by four youths after making a remark about reckless driving, has been discharged from hospital.

The University Hospital “Kanev” confirmed to BNT that Commissioner Kozhuharov is in stable condition. His recovery will now continue at home, with follow-up outpatient monitoring prescribed.

On the night of the incident, the police chief sought medical help on his own and underwent a life-saving surgery. He remained under treatment at the hospital for 15 days.

Meanwhile, the four detained youths have been formally charged. Two face charges of hooliganism, while the other two have been indicted for causing grievous bodily harm in addition to hooliganism.