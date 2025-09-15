БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Митрофанова след привикването й в МВнР: Москва никога не...
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
Митничари заловиха рекордните 740 кг марихуана на...
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
МВнР привика руския посланик у нас заради дроновете в...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Дебатите по вота на недоверие ще се проведат в сряда,...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Образователният министър: Трябва да засилим...
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
15 септември е! Училищата посрещат 57 000 първокласници
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Russian Ambassador Mitrofanova after Summons to the Foreign Ministry: 'Moscow Never Launches Targeted Strikes against Civilians'

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази

Regarding the drones in Poland, she said it was a "planned provocation"

възможно българия обяви руския посланик нас елеонора митрофанова персона нон грата
Снимка: Archive/BGNES

On 15 September 2025, the Ambassador of Russia to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, where a formal protest was presented to her regarding the alleged deliberate incursion of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles into the airspace of the Republic of Poland on the night of 9–10 September 2025.

The Ambassador firmly rejected the unfounded accusations, noting the absence of any evidence of Russian involvement in the incident. She pointed out that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation had no plans to strike targets on Polish territory. She further informed that the range of the unmanned aerial vehicles used during the strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure on the night of 10 September 2025 does not exceed 700 kilometres, making it impossible for them to have entered Polish airspace.

The Ambassador emphasised that the incident constitutes a planned provocation, primarily serving the interests of Ukraine and certain European countries seeking to rally public opinion around the “Russian threat.”

She stressed that, unlike the Kyiv regime, Moscow never targets civilians or civilian infrastructure. She called for a rejection of escalatory rhetoric and for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in a manner that takes into account Russia’s concerns.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
2
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Откриха автомагистрала "Европа": Пътуваме от Западна Европа до Истанбул по аутобан
3
Откриха автомагистрала "Европа": Пътуваме от Западна...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
4
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Гледайте световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
5
Гледайте световно първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Митрофанова след привикването й в МВнР: Москва никога не нанася целенасочени удари срещу цивилно население
6
Митрофанова след привикването й в МВнР: Москва никога не нанася...

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
Появиха се нови записи на побоя над полицейския шеф в Русе
3
Появиха се нови записи на побоя над полицейския шеф в Русе
15-годишно момче загина при инцидент със самоделно АТВ
4
15-годишно момче загина при инцидент със самоделно АТВ
Проф. д-р Николай Габровски: Състоянието на малкия Мартин е добро, но предстои много работа
5
Проф. д-р Николай Габровски: Състоянието на малкия Мартин е добро,...
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
6
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус

More from: Bulgaria

Bear Spotted on the Streets of Lovech, Police Confirm
Bear Spotted on the Streets of Lovech, Police Confirm
Driving at 218 km/h in the City: Man Died In a Serious Crash in Sofia (PHOTOS) Driving at 218 km/h in the City: Man Died In a Serious Crash in Sofia (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
At the Seaside in September - Do Prices Fall after Peak Season At the Seaside in September - Do Prices Fall after Peak Season
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
First Day at School in Pictures First Day at School in Pictures
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
Customs Officers Seize Record 740 kg of Marijuana at Kapitan Andreevo Customs Officers Seize Record 740 kg of Marijuana at Kapitan Andreevo
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria over Drones in Poland and Romania Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria over Drones in Poland and Romania
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.

Водещи новини

Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
Митничари заловиха рекордните 740 кг марихуана на "Капитан Андреево" Митничари заловиха рекордните 740 кг марихуана на "Капитан Андреево"
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
У нас
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ) С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
У нас
Митрофанова след привикването й в МВнР: Москва никога не нанася целенасочени удари срещу цивилно население Митрофанова след привикването й в МВнР: Москва никога не нанася целенасочени удари срещу цивилно население
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
По света
Напред! Науката е слънце: На добър час, ученици (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:10 мин.
У нас
Стабилизиране на пазара отчитат от Комисията по стокови борси
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
У нас
Москва: НАТО воюва срещу Русия
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ