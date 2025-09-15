On 15 September 2025, the Ambassador of Russia to Bulgaria, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, where a formal protest was presented to her regarding the alleged deliberate incursion of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles into the airspace of the Republic of Poland on the night of 9–10 September 2025.

The Ambassador firmly rejected the unfounded accusations, noting the absence of any evidence of Russian involvement in the incident. She pointed out that the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation had no plans to strike targets on Polish territory. She further informed that the range of the unmanned aerial vehicles used during the strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure on the night of 10 September 2025 does not exceed 700 kilometres, making it impossible for them to have entered Polish airspace.

The Ambassador emphasised that the incident constitutes a planned provocation, primarily serving the interests of Ukraine and certain European countries seeking to rally public opinion around the “Russian threat.”

She stressed that, unlike the Kyiv regime, Moscow never targets civilians or civilian infrastructure. She called for a rejection of escalatory rhetoric and for the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis in a manner that takes into account Russia’s concerns.