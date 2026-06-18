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SANS Should Provide Additional Information on KYB Group, Says Parliamentary Committee Chair

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Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
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The State Agency for National Security (SANS) should provide additional information to its report on the KYB group, according to Rumen Milanov, rotating chair of Parliament's Committee for Oversight of the Security Services, the Use of Special Intelligence Means and Access to Data under the Electronic Communications Act.

Speaking to journalists after a committee meeting on June 18, during which additional agenda items were discussed behind closed doors, Milanov said that information already submitted to the Prosecutor's Office would not be requested by the committee.

"The information that has already been provided to the prosecutor's office will not be requested by us, because it is now part of a pre-trial investigation and we have no right to disclose it in any way," he said.

He noted that if committee members have any additional information regarding KYB, it would be appropriate to provide it to SANS.

Asked whether former SANS director Denyo Denev would be invited for questioning by the Prosecutor's Office, the Interior Ministry or the parliamentary committee, Milanov replied that the matter would be discussed.

He described the KYB case as broad in scope and noted that a number of new factors had emerged.

"There have been reports that KYB financed certain activities of Varna Municipality," he said, adding that such support could have occurred either under the current mayor of Varna or under the previous administration.

Regarding information requested from SANS concerning investigations into the former deputy director of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), Prof. Momchil Mavrov, he noted that the issue is broad and he would not comment on it.

"The issue concerning the chair and deputy chair of the NHIF will be discussed at a later stage, most likely in plenary session," he added.

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