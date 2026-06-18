Seawater Off the Varna Coast Is of Excellent Quality Ahead of the Peak Summer Season

On the eve of the peak tourist season, the quality of seawater remains one of the most important issues for both tourists and local residents. The latest analyses by the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHI) in Varna show that the waters in most coastal areas meet the highest bathing water standards.

The findings were presented on the programme "The Day Begins" by Dr Radka Trayanova, Chief Inspector at the RHI – Varna:

"The RHI – Varna carries out monitoring and control of bathing waters in 23 zones along the Varna Black Sea coastline. We test indicators such as Escherichia coli and intestinal enterococci. In addition, in areas where canals and streams flow into the sea, we also test for salmonella and cholera vibrios. These are three zones – Sts Constantine and Helena – Mineral Pool, Officers’ Beach, and Asparuhovo Beach.

According to Dr Trayanova, the latest samples were taken on 8 and 9 June and showed very good results for almost the entire coastline:

"The latest samples are from 8–9 June. Samples were collected from all 23 bathing water zones along the Varna Black Sea coast. Of these, 21 zones have excellent bathing water quality. One zone has good quality – the Romantika zone in the Kamchia resort complex, which we attribute to the influence of the Kamchia River and the heavy rainfall, as this zone is generally rated as having excellent quality. The Varna City – Officers’ Beach zone has been assessed as having satisfactory quality, which is typical for this beach."

According to the experts, the assessment of bathing water zones is not based on a single test, but on an analysis of data collected over the previous four bathing seasons:

"The results are a snapshot in time. The assessment of bathing water zones is carried out over a four-year period, using a database covering four consecutive seasons. For the current year, we have not yet received the final assessment from the Ministry of Health. However, based on last year's data, I can say that a favourable trend is being observed. Since 2021, 22 out of the total 23 zones have had excellent bathing water quality."

The only zone showing a less favourable trend remains Officers’ Beach:

"Last year, it was reclassified from good to satisfactory quality. It is the only zone that has not managed to maintain the excellent standards achieved by the other beaches."

Despite the lower indicators recorded at Officers’ Beach, the RHI emphasises that there are no bathing zones along the Varna coastline that are unsafe for swimming. Thus, just days before the start of the peak summer season, monitoring data show that the seawater at Varna’s beaches is clean and meets the requirements for safe bathing.