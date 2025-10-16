Second Day Without Quorum in Parliament

For the second day in a row, the Parliament failed to reach quorum after only 71 MPs registered in the chamber on October 16. The next sitting is scheduled for tomorrow.

Yesterday’s sitting was also cancelled after just 61 MPs registered their attendance.

The situation follows GERB leader Boyko Borissov’s announcement on Tuesday that his party would no longer help ensure a quorum in Parliament.

His anger was reportedly triggered by GERB’s poor performance in the snap local council elections in Pazardzhik. Borissov also directed sharp criticism at his coalition partners from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and “There Is Such a People”.

***

(Sunday's municipal council elections in the town of Pazardzhik in Southern Bulgaria, were won by Delyan Peevski's Movement for Rights and Freedoms, with the opposition 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' coalition in second place, and GERB in sixth place.)