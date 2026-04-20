Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić Congratulates Rumen Radev on Election Victory

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić congratulated Rumen Radev on the election victory in Bulgaria, saying the result would help strengthen stability and progress in the region.

In a post on Instagram, Vučić said he had spoken with Mr Radev by telephone.

“I congratulated Rumen Radev on his electoral success and victory in Bulgaria. I am convinced that these results will be an opportunity to strengthen stability and progress, as well as to improve cooperation between Serbia and Bulgaria in the spirit of good neighbourly relations and common interests,” Vučić wrote.

He added that Serbia remained committed to building partnership relations and promoting regional stability.

See this post on Instagram. A post shared by Aleksandar Vučić (@buducnostsrbijeav)



