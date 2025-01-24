НОВИНИ
Six Bulgarians arrested for financial crimes in Luxembourg

The damage caused is worth more than 62 million euros, the Interior Ministry said

Снимка: МВР
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:35, 24.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Six Bulgarians have been detained for crimes against the financial system of Luxembourg, amounting to millions of euros. Current data indicates that the group has caused financial damage amounting to more than 62 million euros, the Ministry of the Interior said on January 24

A specialised police operation was carried out on 23 January in several districts of the country. The operation was initiated following a European investigation order from the District Court of Luxembourg, delegating the actions on Bulgarian territory to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Varna.

As part of the operational and investigative work carried out by officers from the "Search" department of the General Directorate of "National Police" in the regions of Varna, Silistra, Sliven, Pernik, and the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, six individuals were detained based on issued European arrest warrants. They are suspected of being part of an organised criminal group operating in Luxembourg and Spain.

The Bulgarian nationals were involved in the registration of companies and bank accounts in Spain, through which the criminally acquired money from various Luxembourg-based funds was dispersed to different accounts in non-EU countries. To date, the group has caused financial damage of more than €62 million.

During the subsequent procedural and investigative actions, eight addresses were searched, and material evidence was seized, including a large number of mobile phones.

During the preparation and implementation of the specialised operation, daily contact was maintained with representatives of the Luxembourg authorities and a team of six experts from the Luxembourg police was directly involved in the operation.

The six Bulgarian citizens have been detained for up to 24 hours, and the actions have been reported to the District Prosecutor's Offices where the detentions occurred, where the extradition process will continue. The investigation is ongoing.

