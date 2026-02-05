Six Villages Cut Off After River Arda Floods Only Bridge in Ardino Municipality

Six villages in Ardino municipality (Southern Bulgaria) have been cut off from the outside world after swollen waters of the River Arda flooded the only bridge near the village of Kitnitsa on February 5. A partial state of emergency has been declared following heavy rainfall that lasted for a full day. Authorities say there is no danger to people or residential areas.

For the fourth time this winter, the fast-flowing waters of the Arda have submerged the bridge linking the villages of Rusalsko, Lyubino, Latinka, Avramovo, Pesnopoy and Spoluka with the rest of the region.

Such incidents occur several times a year. Police have closed the affected stretch of road, while residents of the villages are accustomed to stocking up on food supplies in advance.

Sali Myumyum, Mayor of Kitnitsa, said:

“We are always in touch, not only about the situation itself but also if there is a need for medicines and other essentials. There have been cases when people have walked via the Devil’s Bridge to Rusalsko to get medicines, and in previous years there were even cases when a helicopter was used to deliver insulin to a seriously ill person.”

The Devil’s Bridge, which provides access to the villages during emergencies, is a tourist attraction located about four kilometres away.

Gunai Ali, a local resident, said:

“The state needs to step in and build a new bridge, otherwise life is very difficult for people here.” The regional governor of Kardzhali, Nikola Chanev, said the Road Infrastructure Agency is currently in the pre-design phase of a project:

“The bridge is expected to undergo a full reconstruction, with its level raised so that this situation does not continue to occur.”

All rivers in the region are being closely monitored, as well as the Kardzhali and Studen Kladenets reservoirs, which are expected to overflow within hours.