БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
1
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
XXV Зимни олимпийски игри ще бъдат открити тази вечер в...
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Six Villages Cut Off After River Arda Floods Only Bridge in Ardino Municipality

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
EN
Запази
река арда преля отново шест села община ардино откъснати света

Six villages in Ardino municipality (Southern Bulgaria) have been cut off from the outside world after swollen waters of the River Arda flooded the only bridge near the village of Kitnitsa on February 5. A partial state of emergency has been declared following heavy rainfall that lasted for a full day. Authorities say there is no danger to people or residential areas.

For the fourth time this winter, the fast-flowing waters of the Arda have submerged the bridge linking the villages of Rusalsko, Lyubino, Latinka, Avramovo, Pesnopoy and Spoluka with the rest of the region.

Such incidents occur several times a year. Police have closed the affected stretch of road, while residents of the villages are accustomed to stocking up on food supplies in advance.

Sali Myumyum, Mayor of Kitnitsa, said:
“We are always in touch, not only about the situation itself but also if there is a need for medicines and other essentials. There have been cases when people have walked via the Devil’s Bridge to Rusalsko to get medicines, and in previous years there were even cases when a helicopter was used to deliver insulin to a seriously ill person.”

The Devil’s Bridge, which provides access to the villages during emergencies, is a tourist attraction located about four kilometres away.

Gunai Ali, a local resident, said:
“The state needs to step in and build a new bridge, otherwise life is very difficult for people here.”

The regional governor of Kardzhali, Nikola Chanev, said the Road Infrastructure Agency is currently in the pre-design phase of a project:
“The bridge is expected to undergo a full reconstruction, with its level raised so that this situation does not continue to occur.”

All rivers in the region are being closely monitored, as well as the Kardzhali and Studen Kladenets reservoirs, which are expected to overflow within hours.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
1
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията Ивайло Калушев
2
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията...
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая "Петрохан"
3
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая...
Слави Трифонов за случая "Петрохан": Мафията убива така
4
Слави Трифонов за случая "Петрохан": Мафията убива така
Случаят "Петрохан": Продължава издирването на собственика Ивайло Калушев
5
Случаят "Петрохан": Продължава издирването на собственика...
Интимност на показ: Гинекологът д-р Венелин Иванов и съпругата му са задържани за 24 часа
6
Интимност на показ: Гинекологът д-р Венелин Иванов и съпругата му...

Най-четени

Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден за утре
1
Оранжев код за обилни снеговалежи в почти цяла България е валиден...
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите" в "Петрохан"
2
Сигналът за 8-годишния, изпратен да живее с "рейнджърите"...
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
3
DARA ще представи България на „Евровизия 2026“
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
4
До -14° утре: В сила е предупреждение за ледено време
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията Ивайло Калушев
5
Частна фондация финансирала дейността на издирвания от полицията...
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая "Петрохан"
6
Митов разпореди проверка на организацията, свързана със случая...

More from: Bulgaria

Triple Murder near Petrohan: Private Foundation Financed the Activities of Ivaylo Kalushev, Who Is Wanted by the Police
Triple Murder near Petrohan: Private Foundation Financed the Activities of Ivaylo Kalushev, Who Is Wanted by the Police
ECB President Welcomes Bulgarian Central Bank Governor to First Monetary Policy Meeting After Eurozone Accession ECB President Welcomes Bulgarian Central Bank Governor to First Monetary Policy Meeting After Eurozone Accession
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
OECD: Bulgaria Has the Highest Rate of Elderly Poverty OECD: Bulgaria Has the Highest Rate of Elderly Poverty
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Bulgaria Aims to Complete OECD Accession Process in 2026, Says Parliament Speaker Bulgaria Aims to Complete OECD Accession Process in 2026, Says Parliament Speaker
Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Road to Kremen Village Landslide Disrupts Traffic on Road to Kremen Village
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
New Leaked Videos Emerge, This Time from a Beauty Salon in Kazanlak New Leaked Videos Emerge, This Time from a Beauty Salon in Kazanlak
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.

Водещи новини

Камелия Нейкова за изборните секции в чужбина: Решението е политическо
Камелия Нейкова за изборните секции в чужбина: Решението е политическо
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка Тройното убийство край Петрохан: МВР започва вътрешна проверка
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Ще променят ли мярката на шофьора на тира, причинил фаталната катастрофа край Телиш? Ще променят ли мярката на шофьора на тира, причинил фаталната катастрофа край Телиш?
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Опит за покушение на високопоставен руски генерал в Москва Опит за покушение на високопоставен руски генерал в Москва
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
По света
След 14 часа маратон в НС - депутатите отмениха днешното заседание
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
У нас
Румен Радев: Политическото статукво ограничи правото на българите в...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Буферните паркинги на метростанциите "Стадион Васил...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
XXV Зимни олимпийски игри ще бъдат открити тази вечер в Италия
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Спорт
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ