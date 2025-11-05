Sofia’s Chief Architect Refuses to Resign After Mayor’s Request

Sofia’s Chief Architect, Bogdana Panayotova, on November 5 said she has no intention of resigning, following a statement by the capital’s mayor, Vasil Terziev, that he had asked for her resignation.

In a Facebook post, Panayotova wrote that she was speaking in her capacity as the city’s chief architect — “from a hospital bed, where I’ve been on IV treatment since last week.”

“Today Vasil Terziev announced that he had asked for my resignation as Chief Architect. I have no intention of resigning. I am ready to debate every one of my decisions with anyone who is willing to do so face to face,” she said.

Panayotova added that she currently has no access to her public Facebook page or to the page of the Municipal Directorate for Architecture and Urban Planning, which she still heads.

She also noted that Mayor Terziev has not spoken to her in person since 24 October.

“Yesterday, after being informed that I am in hospital, he sent me a text message from Brazil, where he is currently travelling, saying: ‘I’ve thought about it a lot and have decided that I want us to end our cooperation.’”

According to Panayotova, the mayor’s public post suggested the issue lay within urban planning. However, she emphasised that since taking office, Terziev had assumed full powers under the Spatial Development Act — “a move I supported and assisted him with.”

She noted that she had been unable to share another important update for Sofia residents and for those who have long campaigned against construction in the Boyana Wetland area.

On 3 November 2025, colleagues from the Directorate for Architecture and Urban Planning, together with the Vitosha District administration, carried out a joint inspection. As a result, an official order was issued under Article 224 of the Spatial Development Act to halt construction.

“There must be no construction in the Boyana Wetland. The issued order is currently in the process of being served to the parties concerned,” the Chief Architect informed.

Source: BTA