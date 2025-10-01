БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Sofia University Opens Its 137th Academic Year with Full Lecture Halls and More Students in the Natural Sciences

Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Education Minister Krasimir Valchev stated that 40% of school students graduating with top honours will continue their studies at Sofia University.

софийският университет откри 137 ата учебна година пълни зали повече студенти природни науки
Снимка: BTA

Bulgaria’s oldest higher education institution, Sofia University “St. Kliment Ohridski”, has officially opened the new academic year for the 137th time.

Rector Prof. Georgi Valchev announced that, for the first time in its history, the Faculty of Physics has filled its entire intake quota. Education Minister Krasimir Valchev highlighted that 40% of students graduating with full honours from secondary school have chosen to continue their education at Sofia University.

    Currently, nearly 20,000 students are enrolled at the university, including 4,000 first-year students. In his address, the rector urged the newcomers “not to resort to petty tricks, but to walk their academic path with dignity,” assuring them that they will have the full support of their lecturers.

    Prof. Georgi Valchev, Rector of Sofia University:
    “We are not experiencing a decline in applicants. There are still specialities that remain undersubscribed due to a chronic shortage of interest, but we will continue to announce them because the country needs such specialists. The good news is that this year we are beginning to reverse negative trends in the natural sciences – for the first time, our Faculty of Physics has filled its entire intake quota.

    One of the Physics Faculty's students is Alexandra. She will be studying Quantum and Cosmic Theoretical Physics.

    Alexandra Lazarova, first year, in “Quantum and Cosmic Theoretical Physics” : “In Bulgaria, I would like to work in the aviation industry. If I go abroad – perhaps something more related to rockets and space.”

    Another first-year student, Daniel Hristov, is beginning his studies in Psychology:
    “I started reading books a bit later in life, but I became deeply interested in the works of Carl Jung, one of the founders of psychoanalysis alongside Freud. I was so impressed by his way of thinking that I decided to study psychology.”

    Guests of honour at the opening included National Assembly Chairperson Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova, also a lecturer at Sofia University, and Education Minister Krasimir Valchev.

    Assoc. Prof. Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of Parliament:
    “I am part of this university, and for me, today is much more than just the opening of a new academic year. Sofia University – the University with a capital ‘U’ – nurtures people valued by both society and the state.”

    As part of the ceremony, record books were presented to first-year students who had won national academic Olympiads or received diplomas for academic excellence. Minister Valchev also announced an increase in student and doctoral scholarships – by 13% and 27% respectively – starting today.

    Photo:BTA

    Krasimir Valchev, Minister of Education and Science:"
    “These funds have been allocated in this year’s budget. In recent years, student scholarships had lagged behind, and we are now compensating for that.”

    Tuition fees have been waived for future teachers in mathematics, physics, chemistry and information technology, as well as for students in the “Nursing” programme – which has already seen a 36% increase in enrolments.



