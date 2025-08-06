Stricter Road Laws Aim to Save Lives, Not Fill the Budget, Says Traffic Police Official

The recently approved amendments to the Road Traffic Act and Penal Code, which introduce harsher penalties, are not intended to boost state revenues, but to improve road safety. This was stated by Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov from the Traffic Police Department during an interview on "The Day Begins” programme on August 6.

According to Chief Inspector Bliznakov, the main objective of the changes is prevention — reducing the number of people injured or killed in road accidents.