Strong Wind Ignited Smoldering Fires near Sredets

Strong winds have reignited smouldering fire pots near Sredets, in the vicinity of the village of Granitets.

According to the fire service, one of the hotspots is located in a hard-to-access area. At present, the blaze is a ground fire, but there is a risk it could develop into a crown fire due to strong gusts of wind, as was the case yesterday.

The fire has been contained for now and poses no immediate threat to the settlement. Four fire engines are currently operating on site. So far, the flames have destroyed 1,000 hectares, causing significant damage to forest resources and agricultural land, and have burned down an uninhabited house. The state of emergency declared for the three localities affected by the fire in Sredets Municipality remains in force.

Senior Inspector Nikolay Kostadinov of the Burgas Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection stated: