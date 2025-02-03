Swedish Prosecutor’s Office released Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained over damaged cable in the Baltic Sea

The Bulgarian ship "Vezhen," which was detained last week due to an incident involving a damaged cable in the Baltic Sea, has been released. The investigation has not found any evidence of serious sabotage, and this theory has been dismissed, the Swedish Prosecutor’s Office said on February 3.

A combination of bad weather, insufficient equipment, and shortage of crew contributed to the cable damage, the Swedish authorities stated.

Suspicion of Sabotage: Swedish Authorities Detain Bulgarian Ship "Vezhen" (Overview)

Last Sunday, the Bulgarian ship was detained by Swedish authorities on suspicion of sabotage, with 8 Bulgarian officers and 9 Myanmar sailors aboard. The area the ship passed through during the night to Sunday was where an optical cable was damaged.

Seized ship 'Vezhen': Navigation Maritime Bulgare dismisses possibility of sabotage

At the time, Bulgarian shipping company "Navigation Maritime Bulgare" explained that if the ship had damaged the optical cable, it was likely due to an "anchor dragging" in bad weather, and that sabotage was not involved.

What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?

