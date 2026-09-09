БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Правителството с план за ограничаване на тежките катастрофи
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Двама тежко ранени при експлозия във ВЕЦ в Швейцария
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Кабинетът обединява пътните и контролни агенции в една...
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Bulgarian Antarctic Base Will Receive New Telescopic Handler

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Запази
българската антарктическа база получи нов телескопичен товарач
Снимка: BTA

Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski” is to receive a new Manitou telescopic handler as a donation for the Bulgarian Antarctic programme. The machine is being donated by Assarel-Medet AD.

The donation for the Bulgarian Antarctic base “St Kliment Ohridski” on Livingston Island will be formally handed over at a showroom in Sofia’s Pancharevo district on 17 September.

On Sofia Day, Assarel-Medet Supervisory Board Chairman Dimitar Tsotsorkov will hand the keys to the modern machine, supplied by Euromarket Construction, to Prof Christo Pimpirev, director of the National Centre for Polar Studies at Sofia University “St Kliment Ohridski”.

The machine has been specially equipped and adapted for work in the harsh conditions of Antarctica and will support the logistical and construction activities of Bulgarian polar researchers. It is the second multifunctional Manitou machine that the Panagyurishte-based company has provided for the Bulgarian base on the Ice Continent, the statement said. The first was donated in 2014 and, according to Prof Christo Pimpirev, it brought Bulgarian polar researchers “into the 21st century”. Twelve years later, the company’s support for Bulgarian Antarctic expeditions continues to develop. The company has been a partner of Bulgarian polar researchers since 1995, the statement recalled.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Европейските банки местят златото си от Северна Америка заради нарастващата геополитическа несигурност
1
Европейските банки местят златото си от Северна Америка заради...
Хаос на британските летища: Стотици полети бяха отменени заради технически проблем във въздушния контрол
2
Хаос на британските летища: Стотици полети бяха отменени заради...
Кабинетът обединява пътните и контролни агенции в една структура
3
Кабинетът обединява пътните и контролни агенции в една структура
Две момчета - на 17 и 18 години, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на пътя Смолян - Смилян
4
Две момчета - на 17 и 18 години, загинаха при тежка катастрофа на...
Георги Стайков: Българските ученици не ходят на училище, а ходят до училище
5
Георги Стайков: Българските ученици не ходят на училище, а ходят до...
Митничари на „Лесово“ задържаха пет контрабандни надуваеми лодки
6
Митничари на „Лесово“ задържаха пет контрабандни...

Най-четени

Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на двамата полицаи в Бургас
1
Доживотен затвор за шофьора на автобуса, причинил смъртта на...
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно посещение в Гренландия
2
Председателят на ЕК Урсула фон дер Лайен пристига на двудневно...
Прокуратурата разследва родителите на 6-годишно дете, паднало от тротинетка във Велинградско
3
Прокуратурата разследва родителите на 6-годишно дете, паднало от...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
4
Двойно убийство и самоубийство в Исперих
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
5
Полицията в Генерал Тошево задържа 74-годишен мъж за побой над дете
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6
6
Гледайте по БНТ 3 финала на световното първенство по Сока 6

More from: Bulgaria

A 28-Metre-Long Model of a Blue Whale Greets Visitors to the Sea Garden in Varna
A 28-Metre-Long Model of a Blue Whale Greets Visitors to the Sea Garden in Varna
Road Safety Reform: The Government Establishes "Automotive Transport Operator" Executive Agency Road Safety Reform: The Government Establishes "Automotive Transport Operator" Executive Agency
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
National Health Insurance Fund and Bulgarian Medical Association Signed the Framework Agreement for 2026–2028 National Health Insurance Fund and Bulgarian Medical Association Signed the Framework Agreement for 2026–2028
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Government Unveils Plan to Reduce Serious Road Traffic Accidents Government Unveils Plan to Reduce Serious Road Traffic Accidents
Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
U.S. Congressional Research Service Report: Bulgaria Is Particularly Vulnerable to Russian Hybrid Attacks U.S. Congressional Research Service Report: Bulgaria Is Particularly Vulnerable to Russian Hybrid Attacks
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Two Boys, Aged 17 and 18, Killed in Serious Crash on Smolyan–Smilyan Road Two Boys, Aged 17 and 18, Killed in Serious Crash on Smolyan–Smilyan Road
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Шофьорът, обвинен за катастрофата с три жертви на АМ "Тракия" през юни, е освободен от ареста
Шофьорът, обвинен за катастрофата с три жертви на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Реформа в пътните структури: Държавата създава ИА "Автомобилен транспортен оператор" Реформа в пътните структури: Държавата създава ИА "Автомобилен транспортен оператор"
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Цените на горивата у нас: Поскъпват ли дизелът и бензинът? Цените на горивата у нас: Поскъпват ли дизелът и бензинът?
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
САЩ удрят танкери на Иран: Цената на петрола удари 100 долара за барел САЩ удрят танкери на Иран: Цената на петрола удари 100 долара за барел
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
По света
На международно състезание: Какви са причините за смъртта на...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
У нас
При акция на ГДБОП: Разбиха депо за наркотици в София (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
„Прогресивна България“ внесе номинациите си за членове...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Сръбският президент разпусна парламента и свика предсрочни избори
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ